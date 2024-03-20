Dividend stocks: AGI Infra, Axtel Industries shares to trade ex-dividend today
AGI Infra has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share, Axtel Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.00 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of AGI Infra Ltd, Axtel Industries Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, and Mishtann Foods Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 20 (Wednesday).
