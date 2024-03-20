Dividend stocks: AGI Infra, Axtel Industries shares to trade ex-dividend today

AGI Infra has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 1.00 per equity share, Axtel Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 6.00 per equity share

Dividend stocks: Shares of AGI Infra Ltd, Axtel Industries Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, and Mishtann Foods Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 20 (Wednesday).

The Board of Directors of the 6 companies have declared interim dividend, bonus issue, buy back of shares¸ and rights issue for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 6 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on March 20.

Interim Dividend AGI Infra: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, AGI Infra said the Board of Directors “Considered and declared an interim dividend of Re.1/- (Rupee One Only) (i.e 10%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The interim dividend will be paid/dispatched to the Shareholders within 30 days from its declaration i.e on or before April 08, 2024."

Axtel Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Axtel Industries said: “We hereby would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company has declared interim dividend @ Rs. 6.00 (Rupee Six only) i.e., 60% per equity share of Rs. 10 for the financial year 2023-24, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 9th March, 2024."

Shares of AGI Infra and Axtel Industries will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Bonus Issue Paisalo Digital: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Advani Hotels & Resorts India: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Shares of Paisalo Digital and Advani Hotels & Resorts India will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday.

Buy Back Dwarikesh Sugar Industries: The company has declared buy back of shares.

Shares of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries will trade ex-buyback on Wednesday.

Rights Issue Mishtann Foods: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

Shares of Mishtann Foods will trade ex-rights on Wednesday.

