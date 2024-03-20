Hello User
Dividend stocks: AGI Infra, Axtel Industries shares to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks: AGI Infra, Axtel Industries shares to trade ex-dividend today

Rajendra Saxena

AGI Infra has declared an interim dividend of 1.00 per equity share, Axtel Industries has declared an interim dividend of 6.00 per equity share

Paisalo Digital has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Dividend stocks: Shares of AGI Infra Ltd, Axtel Industries Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, and Mishtann Foods Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 20 (Wednesday).

The Board of Directors of the 6 companies have declared interim dividend, bonus issue, buy back of shares¸ and rights issue for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 6 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on March 20.

Interim Dividend

AGI Infra: The company has declared an interim dividend of 1.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, AGI Infra said the Board of Directors “Considered and declared an interim dividend of Re.1/- (Rupee One Only) (i.e 10%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The interim dividend will be paid/dispatched to the Shareholders within 30 days from its declaration i.e on or before April 08, 2024."

Axtel Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of 6.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Axtel Industries said: “We hereby would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company has declared interim dividend @ Rs. 6.00 (Rupee Six only) i.e., 60% per equity share of Rs. 10 for the financial year 2023-24, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 9th March, 2024."

Shares of AGI Infra and Axtel Industries will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Bonus Issue

Paisalo Digital: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Advani Hotels & Resorts India: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Shares of Paisalo Digital and Advani Hotels & Resorts India will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday.

Buy Back

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries: The company has declared buy back of shares.

Shares of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries will trade ex-buyback on Wednesday.

Rights Issue

Mishtann Foods: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

Shares of Mishtann Foods will trade ex-rights on Wednesday.

