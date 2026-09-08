Dividend stocks alert! Last chance to buy today to qualify for these shares - Check full list, amount, payment timeline

Stocks To Trade Ex-Dividend Today: Shares of Force Motors, JBM Auto, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals, are attracting heightened investors' interest on Tuesday, September 8, as it will be the last day to qualify for their scheduled dividend payout.

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Last date to buy these stocks for the dividend Nearly twenty companies, including JBM Auto, Force Motors, GNFC, Aastha Spintex, National Fittings, Empire Industries, and Jyoti Resins, have fixed Wednesday, September 9, as the record date for dividend payout. As India follows the T+1 settlement cycle, September 8 is effectively the last trading day to buy and qualify for the corporate action. This means investors must own these stocks during Tuesday’s trading to become eligible for the dividend payout.

Force Motors dividend Force Motors’ board of directors announced a final dividend of ₹50 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The company has set Wednesday, September 9, as the record date to determine investors' eligibility for the payout. Hence, investors must own the stock before the record date, making Tuesday the last day to buy the auto stock for the payout. Force Motors' share price was trading marginally lower at ₹17660 per share on BSE during Tuesday’s intraday trading session.

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Gujarat Narmada Valley dividend Gujarat Narmada Valley’s board of directors announced 210% dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The fertiliser Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) stock will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 9. The board had announced a final dividend of ₹21 per share. The PSU stock was trading 1.48% lower at ₹588.75 per share on BSE at 10:12 am on Tuesday.

JBM Auto dividend JBM Auto’s board of directors approved an 85% final dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The auto components maker had announced ₹0.85 dividend per share with a face value of Re 1 each. It had fixed September 9 as the dividend record date. The auto ancillary stock was trading 0.49% higher at ₹616.9 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹14,589.33 crore at 10:22 am on Tuesday.

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Full list of stocks to trade ex-date on September 9 Company Name Record Date

Dividend Amount Aastha Spintex Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1 Acknit Industries Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5 Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Dividend - Rs. - 2 Century Plyboards (India) Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 1 Empire Industries Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 25 Empire Industries Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Special Dividend - Rs. - 25 Force Motors Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Dividend - Rs. - 50 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 21 JBM Auto Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.85 Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 9 Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd 09 Sep 2026

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Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5 Naperol Investments Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 16.48 National Fittings Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 1 Perfectpac Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 1 Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 1 Share India Securities Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5 Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Dividend - Rs. - 1 Travel Food Services Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Dividend - Rs. - 10.25 WEP Solutions Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5 Worth Peripherals Ltd 09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 1

Indian stock market today The Indian stock market started on a muted note on Tuesday with the Nifty 50 opening below 23,700. BSE Sensex was down close to 0.4%. Banking and financial services stock remained under pressure with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Union Bank, and HDFC Bank emerging as the top laggards. Broad market indices opened in red with Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500, etc., down close to 0.18%. BEL, HINDALCO, HDFC Life, Hindustan Unilever, and Nestle India were among the top Nifty 50 gainers during Tuesday's trading session.

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