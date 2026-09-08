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Dividend stocks alert! Last chance to buy today to qualify for these shares - Check full list, amount, payment timeline

Dividend stocks alert: Shares of Force Motors, JBM Auto, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals are in focus today, September 8, as it will be the last day for investors to buy these stocks for their scheduled dividend payout

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated8 Sep 2026, 12:25 PM IST
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Dividend Stocks Alert: Nearly 20 stocks are said to trade ex-date on Wednesday, which makes Tuesday as the last date to qualify for the payout.
Dividend Stocks Alert: Nearly 20 stocks are said to trade ex-date on Wednesday, which makes Tuesday as the last date to qualify for the payout.
AI Quick Read

Stocks To Trade Ex-Dividend Today: Shares of Force Motors, JBM Auto, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals, are attracting heightened investors' interest on Tuesday, September 8, as it will be the last day to qualify for their scheduled dividend payout.

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Last date to buy these stocks for the dividend

Nearly twenty companies, including JBM Auto, Force Motors, GNFC, Aastha Spintex, National Fittings, Empire Industries, and Jyoti Resins, have fixed Wednesday, September 9, as the record date for dividend payout. As India follows the T+1 settlement cycle, September 8 is effectively the last trading day to buy and qualify for the corporate action. This means investors must own these stocks during Tuesday’s trading to become eligible for the dividend payout.

Force Motors dividend

Force Motors’ board of directors announced a final dividend of 50 per equity share with a face value of 10. The company has set Wednesday, September 9, as the record date to determine investors' eligibility for the payout. Hence, investors must own the stock before the record date, making Tuesday the last day to buy the auto stock for the payout. Force Motors' share price was trading marginally lower at 17660 per share on BSE during Tuesday’s intraday trading session.

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Gujarat Narmada Valley dividend

Gujarat Narmada Valley’s board of directors announced 210% dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The fertiliser Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) stock will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 9. The board had announced a final dividend of 21 per share. The PSU stock was trading 1.48% lower at 588.75 per share on BSE at 10:12 am on Tuesday.

JBM Auto dividend

JBM Auto’s board of directors approved an 85% final dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The auto components maker had announced 0.85 dividend per share with a face value of Re 1 each. It had fixed September 9 as the dividend record date. The auto ancillary stock was trading 0.49% higher at 616.9 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 14,589.33 crore at 10:22 am on Tuesday.

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Full list of stocks to trade ex-date on September 9

Company Name

Record Date

Dividend AmountAastha Spintex Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1Acknit Industries Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Dividend - Rs. - 2Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 1Empire Industries Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 25Empire Industries Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Special Dividend - Rs. - 25Force Motors Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Dividend - Rs. - 50Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 21JBM Auto Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.85Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 9Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd

09 Sep 2026

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Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5Naperol Investments Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 16.48National Fittings Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 1Perfectpac Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 1Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 1Share India Securities Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Dividend - Rs. - 1Travel Food Services Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Dividend - Rs. - 10.25WEP Solutions Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5Worth Peripherals Ltd

09 Sep 2026

Final Dividend - Rs. - 1

Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market started on a muted note on Tuesday with the Nifty 50 opening below 23,700. BSE Sensex was down close to 0.4%. Banking and financial services stock remained under pressure with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Union Bank, and HDFC Bank emerging as the top laggards. Broad market indices opened in red with Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500, etc., down close to 0.18%. BEL, HINDALCO, HDFC Life, Hindustan Unilever, and Nestle India were among the top Nifty 50 gainers during Tuesday's trading session.

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DividendDividend StocksForce MotorsJBM AutoGujarat Narmada Valley Fert ChemStock Market Today
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