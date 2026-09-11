Dividend stocks alert! Last chance to qualify- Kalyan Jewellers, Aarti Industries, Blue Jet, Bajaj Healthcare, others

Dividend stocks alert: Shares of Kalyan Jewellers, Aarti Industries, Blue Jet Healthcare Limited, Axis Solutions, Ashika Global Securities Limited, DHP India, Dynamic Industries, MoldTek Packaging Limited, etc are likely to attract heightened investors’ interest on Friday, September 11.

These companies have fixed Saturday (September 12) and Monday, September 14, as the dividend record date, which makes Friday, September 11) the last day to qualify for their scheduled payout. Here is the full list of stocks.

Last date to buy these stocks for the dividend Shares of a total of 40 companies will remain in focus on Friday as they have fixed Monday as the record date for the dividend payout. Out of all the companies that have fixed dividend record date for Monday, Banco Products (India) Limited is set to announced the biggest amount of dividend, ie ₹8 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each.

Full list of stocks that are trading ex-dividend

Company Name Purpose Record Date Banco Products (India) Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 8 12 Sep 2026 CSL Finance Ltd Special Dividend Rs. 7 12 Sep 2026 Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4.25 14 Sep 2026 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Dividend Rs. 5 12 Sep 2026 MoldTek Technologies Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 14 Sep 2026 MoldTek Packaging Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3 14 Sep 2026 Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.27 14 Sep 2026 Aarti Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 14 Sep 2026 Advait Energy Transitions Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 14 Sep 2026 Apar Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 60 14 Sep 2026 Ashika Global Securities Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.5 12 Sep 2026 Axis Solutions Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.6 12 Sep 2026 Bajaj Healthcare Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.5 14 Sep 2026 Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.2 14 Sep 2026 Bharat Parenterals Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 12 Sep 2026 CMS Info Systems Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.5 14 Sep 2026 Comfort Fincap Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.1 14 Sep 2026 Comfort Intech Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 0.05 14 Sep 2026 CSL Finance Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3 12 Sep 2026 DAPS Advertising Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.25 12 Sep 2026 Dc Infotech and Communication Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.1 12 Sep 2026 Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 14 Sep 2026 DHP India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4 14 Sep 2026 Dynamic Industries Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 1 14 Sep 2026 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Dividend Rs. 1.5 13 Sep 2026 Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 14 Sep 2026 Indo Thai Securities Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.1 12 Sep 2026 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.5 12 Sep 2026 Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.75 14 Sep 2026 Manorama Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.8 14 Sep 2026 National Plastic Technologies Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.5 14 Sep 2026 National Fertilizers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.04 14 Sep 2026 Nitin Spinners Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3 14 Sep 2026 Paisalo Digital Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.1 14 Sep 2026 Poddar Pigments Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 4 14 Sep 2026 Rhi Magnesita India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.5 14 Sep 2026 Sal Automotive Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 14 Sep 2026 Shankar Lal Rampal DyeChem Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.05 12 Sep 2026 Tega Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 14 Sep 2026 Zuari Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 14 Sep 2026