Dividend stocks alert! Last chance to qualify- Kalyan Jewellers, Aarti Industries, Blue Jet, Bajaj Healthcare, others

Dividend stocks including Kalyan Jewellers, Aarti Industries, and 38 more, are poised to attract investor interest on Friday, September 11. These companies have set record dates for dividend payouts on September 12 and 14.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated11 Sep 2026, 09:30 AM IST
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Friday is the last day to qualify for dividend of nearly 40 stocks (AI image for representation purpose)
Friday is the last day to qualify for dividend of nearly 40 stocks (AI image for representation purpose)

Dividend stocks alert: Shares of Kalyan Jewellers, Aarti Industries, Blue Jet Healthcare Limited, Axis Solutions, Ashika Global Securities Limited, DHP India, Dynamic Industries, MoldTek Packaging Limited, etc are likely to attract heightened investors’ interest on Friday, September 11.

These companies have fixed Saturday (September 12) and Monday, September 14, as the dividend record date, which makes Friday, September 11) the last day to qualify for their scheduled payout. Here is the full list of stocks.

Last date to buy these stocks for the dividend

Shares of a total of 40 companies will remain in focus on Friday as they have fixed Monday as the record date for the dividend payout. Out of all the companies that have fixed dividend record date for Monday, Banco Products (India) Limited is set to announced the biggest amount of dividend, ie 8 per equity share with a face value of 2 each.

Full list of stocks that are trading ex-dividend

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
Banco Products (India) Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 812 Sep 2026
CSL Finance LtdSpecial Dividend Rs. 712 Sep 2026
Balmer Lawrie & Company LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 4.2514 Sep 2026
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals LtdDividend Rs. 512 Sep 2026
MoldTek Technologies LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 214 Sep 2026
MoldTek Packaging LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 314 Sep 2026
Balmer Lawrie Investments LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 2.2714 Sep 2026
Aarti Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 114 Sep 2026
Advait Energy Transitions LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 214 Sep 2026
Apar Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 6014 Sep 2026
Ashika Global Securities LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.512 Sep 2026
Axis Solutions LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.612 Sep 2026
Bajaj Healthcare LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.514 Sep 2026
Blue Jet Healthcare LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.214 Sep 2026
Bharat Parenterals LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 112 Sep 2026
CMS Info Systems LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 2.514 Sep 2026
Comfort Fincap LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.114 Sep 2026
Comfort Intech Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 0.0514 Sep 2026
CSL Finance LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 312 Sep 2026
DAPS Advertising LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.2512 Sep 2026
Dc Infotech and Communication LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.112 Sep 2026
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 114 Sep 2026
DHP India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 414 Sep 2026
Dynamic Industries Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 114 Sep 2026
Edelweiss Financial Services LtdDividend Rs. 1.513 Sep 2026
Haryana Leather Chemicals LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 114 Sep 2026
Indo Thai Securities LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.112 Sep 2026
Kalyan Jewellers India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 2.512 Sep 2026
Mangal Credit and Fincorp LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.7514 Sep 2026
Manorama Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.814 Sep 2026
National Plastic Technologies LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.514 Sep 2026
National Fertilizers LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.0414 Sep 2026
Nitin Spinners LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 314 Sep 2026
Paisalo Digital LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.114 Sep 2026
Poddar Pigments Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 414 Sep 2026
Rhi Magnesita India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 2.514 Sep 2026
Sal Automotive LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 214 Sep 2026
Shankar Lal Rampal DyeChem LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.0512 Sep 2026
Tega Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 214 Sep 2026
Zuari Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 114 Sep 2026

Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market remained under pressure during Friday's trading session, as Gift Nifty was down nearly 100 points. Nifty 50 opened below 23,240, whereas Sensex was down close to 593 points on weak global cues. Asian markets also faced pressure as Hang Seng, Nikkei, Taiwan Index, Shanghai Index were down more than 1.5% earlier in morning. The selling pressure across the global markets came as brent crude continued to rally above $108 per barrel mark amid rising geopolitical pressure.

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