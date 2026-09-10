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Dividend stocks alert! Last day to qualify for dividend of these stocks - Check full list, amount, record date

Dividend stocks today: Nearly 105 companies have fixed Friday as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for payout.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated10 Sep 2026, 10:26 AM IST
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Nearly 105 stocks including Bajaj Healthcare, Blue Jet Healthcare, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday
Nearly 105 stocks including Bajaj Healthcare, Blue Jet Healthcare, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday(pexels)
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Dividend stocks alert: Shares of Bajaj Healthcare, Blue Jet Healthcare, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Kalyan Jewellers India, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), The Phoenix Mills, Waaree Energies Limited, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited, etc are likely to attract heightened investors interest during Thursday’s trading session as it will be the last day to qualify for their scheduled dividend payout.

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Last date to buy these stocks for the dividend

Nearly 105 companies including Aarti Industries, Chalet Hotels, NSDL, Gujarat Energies, Indo Thai, IREDA, Kalyan Jewellers India, Krystal Integrated Services, Krishanveer Forge, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, Mangal Credit and Fincorp, Manorama Industries, etc have fixed Friday, September 11, as the record date for dividend payout. The Indian stock market operates under the T+1 settlement cycle, hence, September 10, is effectively the last trading day to buy and qualify for these corporate actions. This means investors must own these stocks during Thursday’s trading to become eligible for the dividend payout.

IREDA dividend record date

The Navratna PSU has fixed September 11 as the record date for 0.75 per share dividend payout for the financial ar 2025-26. IREDA stock was trading 1.07% higher at 113.1 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 31,772.41 crore at 9:40 am on Thursday.

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Venkys (India) dividend

Venkys (India) dividend amount stands as the highest nominal dividend payouts among stocks that are set to trade ex-dividend on September 11. The last date to qualify for the stock is Thursday, September 10. Venkys (India) stock was trading 0.10% lower at 1692.5 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 2,384.28 crore at 9:48 am on Thursday. The stock has delivered close 30.2% return n six months and around 7.3% return year to date (YTD).

Banco Products (India) dividend

Banco Products’ board of directors has fixed September 11 as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. Hence, investors must own the stock before the record date, making Thursday the last day to buy the stock to qualify for dividend. Banco Products share price was trading 0.74% lower at 630.35 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 9,016.36 crore at 9:44 am on Thursday. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 51.41%.

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Company NameEx DatePurposeRecord Date
Aarti Industries Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 114 Sep 2026
Abirami Financial Services India Ltd11 Sep 2026 1.5011 Sep 2026
Advait Energy Transitions Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 214 Sep 2026
Alphageo (India) Ltd$11 Sep 2026Rs. 511 Sep 2026
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.5011 Sep 2026
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd$11 Sep 2026Rs. 2.9011 Sep 2026
Apar Industries Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 6014 Sep 2026
Arihant Superstructures Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.2511 Sep 2026
Asahi India Glass Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 2.11 Sep 2026
Ashika Global Securities Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.5012 Sep 2026
Astra Microwave Products Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 2.4011 Sep 2026
Atul Auto Ltd$11 Sep 2026Rs. 311 Sep 2026
Axis Solutions Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.6012 Sep 2026
Axita Cotton Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.0511 Sep 2026
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1.5014 Sep 2026
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 4.2514 Sep 2026
Banco Products (India) Ltd$11 Sep 2026Rs. 812 Sep 2026
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.7011 Sep 2026
Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 2.2714 Sep 2026
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1.2014 Sep 2026
Bharat Parenterals Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 112 Sep 2026
Ceejay Finance Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1.5011 Sep 2026
Ceigall India Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.5011 Sep 2026
Chalet Hotels Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 111 Sep 2026
CMS Info Systems Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 2.5014 Sep 2026
Comfort Fincap Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.1014 Sep 2026
Comfort Intech Ltd$11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.0514 Sep 2026
Competent Automobiles Company Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 111 Sep 2026
CSL Finance Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1012 Sep 2026
DAPS Advertising Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.2512 Sep 2026
Datamatics Global Services Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 511 Sep 2026
Dc Infotech and Communication Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.1012 Sep 2026
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 114 Sep 2026
DHP India Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 414 Sep 2026
Dutron Polymers Ltd$11 Sep 2026Dividend Rs. 1.5011 Sep 2026
Dynamic Industries Ltd$11 Sep 2026Rs. 114 Sep 2026
Dynemic Products Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1.5011 Sep 2026
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd11 Sep 2026Dividend Rs. 1.5013 Sep 2026
Finolex Industries Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 211 Sep 2026
Finolex Industries Ltd11 Sep 2026Special Dividend Rs. 0.7511 Sep 2026
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 4.1011 Sep 2026
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd11 Sep 2026Dividend Rs. 512 Sep 2026
GSP Crop Science Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 111 Sep 2026
Gujarat Energy Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 8.9011 Sep 2026
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 114 Sep 2026
HBL Engineering Ltd$11 Sep 2026Rs. 111 Sep 2026
HeidelbergCement India Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 711 Sep 2026
Indo Thai Securities Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.1012 Sep 2026
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.7511 Sep 2026
IRM Energy Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1.5011 Sep 2026
Josts Engineering Company Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1.2511 Sep 2026
Josts Engineering Company Ltd11 Sep 2026Special Dividend Rs. 3.7511 Sep 2026
JTL Industries Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.125011 Sep 2026
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 2.5012 Sep 2026
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1.5011 Sep 2026
Krishanveer Forge Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 311 Sep 2026
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1.8011 Sep 2026
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd11 Sep 2026Interim Dividend Rs. 0.3011 Sep 2026
Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.7514 Sep 2026
Manorama Industries Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.8014 Sep 2026
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 211 Sep 2026
Metroglobal Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 2.5011 Sep 2026
M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.1011 Sep 2026
MoldTek Technologies Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 214 Sep 2026
MoldTek Packaging Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 314 Sep 2026
Nath BioGenes (India) Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 211 Sep 2026
National Plastic Technologies Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1.5014 Sep 2026
NCL Industries Ltd$11 Sep 2026Rs. 211 Sep 2026
National Fertilizers Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1.0414 Sep 2026
Nitin Spinners Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 314 Sep 2026
National Securities Depository Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 411 Sep 2026
Paisalo Digital Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.1014 Sep 2026
Pearl Global Industries Ltd11 Sep 2026Bonus issue 1:111 Sep 2026
The Phoenix Mills Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 2.5011 Sep 2026
Pitti Engineering Ltd$11 Sep 2026Rs. 2.5011 Sep 2026
Poddar Pigments Ltd$11 Sep 2026Rs. 414 Sep 2026
PPAP Automotive Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1.5011 Sep 2026
Pyramid Technoplast Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.5011 Sep 2026
Rhi Magnesita India Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 2.5014 Sep 2026
RJ Shah & Company Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 2.5011 Sep 2026
Rupa & Company Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 311 Sep 2026
Sal Automotive Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 214 Sep 2026
Sandhar Technologies Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 411 Sep 2026
Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1.5011 Sep 2026
Savera Industries Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 311 Sep 2026
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.1211 Sep 2026
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 311 Sep 2026
Ventura Guaranty Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 4.5011 Sep 2026
Signpost India Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.5011 Sep 2026
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1.2511 Sep 2026
Shankar Lal Rampal DyeChem Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.0512 Sep 2026
Starteck Finance Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.2511 Sep 2026
Subros Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 311 Sep 2026
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 111 Sep 2026
Suyog Telematics Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 111 Sep 2026
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 0.5511 Sep 2026
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 211 Sep 2026
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 711 Sep 2026
Tega Industries Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 214 Sep 2026
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd11 Sep 2026Dividend Rs. 0.7511 Sep 2026
Transrail Lighting Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 211 Sep 2026
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 2.5011 Sep 2026
Venkys (India) Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 1011 Sep 2026
Waaree Energies Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 211 Sep 2026
Zuari Industries Ltd11 Sep 2026Rs. 114 Sep 2026

Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market opened flat on Thursday, with Nifty 50 trading marginally higher than 23,400, whereas Sensex was hovering close to 74,740 points. For investors who are closely tracking stocks for dividend and other corporate actions, here are all the details to know.

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