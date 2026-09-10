Dividend stocks alert! Last day to qualify for dividend of these stocks - Check full list, amount, record date

Dividend stocks alert: Shares of Bajaj Healthcare, Blue Jet Healthcare, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Kalyan Jewellers India, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), The Phoenix Mills, Waaree Energies Limited, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited, etc are likely to attract heightened investors interest during Thursday’s trading session as it will be the last day to qualify for their scheduled dividend payout.

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Last date to buy these stocks for the dividend Nearly 105 companies including Aarti Industries, Chalet Hotels, NSDL, Gujarat Energies, Indo Thai, IREDA, Kalyan Jewellers India, Krystal Integrated Services, Krishanveer Forge, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, Mangal Credit and Fincorp, Manorama Industries, etc have fixed Friday, September 11, as the record date for dividend payout. The Indian stock market operates under the T+1 settlement cycle, hence, September 10, is effectively the last trading day to buy and qualify for these corporate actions. This means investors must own these stocks during Thursday’s trading to become eligible for the dividend payout.

IREDA dividend record date The Navratna PSU has fixed September 11 as the record date for ₹0.75 per share dividend payout for the financial ar 2025-26. IREDA stock was trading 1.07% higher at ₹113.1 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹31,772.41 crore at 9:40 am on Thursday.

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Venkys (India) dividend Venkys (India) dividend amount stands as the highest nominal dividend payouts among stocks that are set to trade ex-dividend on September 11. The last date to qualify for the stock is Thursday, September 10. Venkys (India) stock was trading 0.10% lower at ₹1692.5 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,384.28 crore at 9:48 am on Thursday. The stock has delivered close 30.2% return n six months and around 7.3% return year to date (YTD).

Banco Products (India) dividend Banco Products’ board of directors has fixed September 11 as the record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. Hence, investors must own the stock before the record date, making Thursday the last day to buy the stock to qualify for dividend. Banco Products share price was trading 0.74% lower at ₹630.35 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹9,016.36 crore at 9:44 am on Thursday. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 51.41%.

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Company Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date Aarti Industries Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1 14 Sep 2026 Abirami Financial Services India Ltd 11 Sep 2026 ₹ 1.50 11 Sep 2026 Advait Energy Transitions Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2 14 Sep 2026 Alphageo (India) Ltd$ 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 5 11 Sep 2026 Amines & Plasticizers Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.50 11 Sep 2026 Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd$ 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2.90 11 Sep 2026 Apar Industries Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 60 14 Sep 2026 Arihant Superstructures Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.25 11 Sep 2026 Asahi India Glass Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2. 11 Sep 2026 Ashika Global Securities Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.50 12 Sep 2026 Astra Microwave Products Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2.40 11 Sep 2026 Atul Auto Ltd$ 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 3 11 Sep 2026 Axis Solutions Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.60 12 Sep 2026 Axita Cotton Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.05 11 Sep 2026 Bajaj Healthcare Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1.50 14 Sep 2026 Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 4.25 14 Sep 2026 Banco Products (India) Ltd$ 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 8 12 Sep 2026 Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.70 11 Sep 2026 Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2.27 14 Sep 2026 Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1.20 14 Sep 2026 Bharat Parenterals Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1 12 Sep 2026 Ceejay Finance Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1.50 11 Sep 2026 Ceigall India Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.50 11 Sep 2026 Chalet Hotels Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1 11 Sep 2026 CMS Info Systems Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2.50 14 Sep 2026 Comfort Fincap Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.10 14 Sep 2026 Comfort Intech Ltd$ 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.05 14 Sep 2026 Competent Automobiles Company Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1 11 Sep 2026 CSL Finance Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 10 12 Sep 2026 DAPS Advertising Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.25 12 Sep 2026 Datamatics Global Services Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 5 11 Sep 2026 Dc Infotech and Communication Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.10 12 Sep 2026 Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1 14 Sep 2026 DHP India Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 4 14 Sep 2026 Dutron Polymers Ltd$ 11 Sep 2026 Dividend Rs. 1.50 11 Sep 2026 Dynamic Industries Ltd$ 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1 14 Sep 2026 Dynemic Products Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1.50 11 Sep 2026 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Dividend Rs. 1.50 13 Sep 2026 Finolex Industries Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2 11 Sep 2026 Finolex Industries Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Special Dividend Rs. 0.75 11 Sep 2026 Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 4.10 11 Sep 2026 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Dividend Rs. 5 12 Sep 2026 GSP Crop Science Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1 11 Sep 2026 Gujarat Energy Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 8.90 11 Sep 2026 Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1 14 Sep 2026 HBL Engineering Ltd$ 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1 11 Sep 2026 HeidelbergCement India Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 7 11 Sep 2026 Indo Thai Securities Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.10 12 Sep 2026 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.75 11 Sep 2026 IRM Energy Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1.50 11 Sep 2026 Josts Engineering Company Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1.25 11 Sep 2026 Josts Engineering Company Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Special Dividend Rs. 3.75 11 Sep 2026 JTL Industries Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.1250 11 Sep 2026 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2.50 12 Sep 2026 Krystal Integrated Services Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1.50 11 Sep 2026 Krishanveer Forge Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 3 11 Sep 2026 Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1.80 11 Sep 2026 Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Interim Dividend Rs. 0.30 11 Sep 2026 Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.75 14 Sep 2026 Manorama Industries Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.80 14 Sep 2026 Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2 11 Sep 2026 Metroglobal Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2.50 11 Sep 2026 M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.10 11 Sep 2026 MoldTek Technologies Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2 14 Sep 2026 MoldTek Packaging Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 3 14 Sep 2026 Nath BioGenes (India) Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2 11 Sep 2026 National Plastic Technologies Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1.50 14 Sep 2026 NCL Industries Ltd$ 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2 11 Sep 2026 National Fertilizers Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1.04 14 Sep 2026 Nitin Spinners Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 3 14 Sep 2026 National Securities Depository Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 4 11 Sep 2026 Paisalo Digital Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.10 14 Sep 2026 Pearl Global Industries Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 11 Sep 2026 The Phoenix Mills Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2.50 11 Sep 2026 Pitti Engineering Ltd$ 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2.50 11 Sep 2026 Poddar Pigments Ltd$ 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 4 14 Sep 2026 PPAP Automotive Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1.50 11 Sep 2026 Pyramid Technoplast Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.50 11 Sep 2026 Rhi Magnesita India Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2.50 14 Sep 2026 RJ Shah & Company Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2.50 11 Sep 2026 Rupa & Company Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 3 11 Sep 2026 Sal Automotive Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2 14 Sep 2026 Sandhar Technologies Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 4 11 Sep 2026 Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1.50 11 Sep 2026 Savera Industries Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 3 11 Sep 2026 Suratwwala Business Group Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.12 11 Sep 2026 Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 3 11 Sep 2026 Ventura Guaranty Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 4.50 11 Sep 2026 Signpost India Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.50 11 Sep 2026 SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1.25 11 Sep 2026 Shankar Lal Rampal DyeChem Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.05 12 Sep 2026 Starteck Finance Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.25 11 Sep 2026 Subros Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 3 11 Sep 2026 Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1 11 Sep 2026 Suyog Telematics Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1 11 Sep 2026 Talbros Automotive Components Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 0.55 11 Sep 2026 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2 11 Sep 2026 Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 7 11 Sep 2026 Tega Industries Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2 14 Sep 2026 Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Dividend Rs. 0.75 11 Sep 2026 Transrail Lighting Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2 11 Sep 2026 Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2.50 11 Sep 2026 Venkys (India) Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 10 11 Sep 2026 Waaree Energies Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 2 11 Sep 2026 Zuari Industries Ltd 11 Sep 2026 Rs. 1 14 Sep 2026

Indian stock market today The Indian stock market opened flat on Thursday, with Nifty 50 trading marginally higher than 23,400, whereas Sensex was hovering close to 74,740 points. For investors who are closely tracking stocks for dividend and other corporate actions, here are all the details to know.