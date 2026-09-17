Dividend stocks alert, record date: Last chance to buy Cochin Shipyard, Anupam Rasayan, Balu Forge, and others | List

Dividend stocks alert, record date: Shares of Cochin Shipyard, Anupam Rasayan India, Balu Forge Industries, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Hinduja Global Solutions, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Gujarat Intrux, etc are likely to attract heightened investors’ interest on Thursday, September 17, due to their upcoming dividend record dates.

More than 80 companies have fixed Friday, September 18, and Saturday, Sept 19, as their dividend record date. Investors must own a stock before record date to become eligible for the corporate action, under the T+1 settlement cycle.

Under T-1 settlement cycle, stocks and trades are finalised one working day after the trade is carried out. Hence Thursday, September 17, effectively becomes the last day to buy a company’s stock which has fixed Friday, September 18, as the record date for a corporate action. Additionally, investors must purchase shares of companies which have fixed Saturday, September 19, as the record date to qualify for the corporate action.

Dividend stock alert, September 17: Last chance to buy stocks before record date | Check full list Cochin Shipyard, Balu Forge Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, are among the top companies that have fixed September 18 as the record date. Out of all these companies, Sharda Motors Industries has announced the highest amount of dividend.

Company Name Purpose Record Date Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 20 18 Sep 2026 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 17.70 18 Sep 2026 Gujarat Intrux Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 17.50 18 Sep 2026 Cochin Minerals & Rutiles Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 8 18 Sep 2026 A1 Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.05 18 Sep 2026 Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.50 18 Sep 2026 AVG Logistics Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.20 18 Sep 2026 Balu Forge Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.15 18 Sep 2026 B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 18 Sep 2026 BCL Industries Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 0.35 18 Sep 2026 Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.40 18 Sep 2026 Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4 18 Sep 2026 Cochin Shipyard Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.50 18 Sep 2026 Denis Chem Lab Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.50 18 Sep 2026 Prataap Snacks Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 18 Sep 2026 Donear Industries Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 0.20 18 Sep 2026 Eco Recycling Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 18 Sep 2026 Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.70 18 Sep 2026 Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Dividend Rs. 2 18 Sep 2026 Focus Business Solution Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 18 Sep 2026 Foods & Inns Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.30 18 Sep 2026 Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 18 Sep 2026 Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 5 18 Sep 2026 Incap Ltd Dividend Rs. 1 18 Sep 2026 Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4 18 Sep 2026 Jay Ushin Ltd Dividend Rs. 4 18 Sep 2026 JNK India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.30 18 Sep 2026 Kamdhenu Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.40 18 Sep 2026 Kitex Garments Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 18 Sep 2026 KRBL Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4.50 18 Sep 2026 Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 18 Sep 2026 Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd$ Dividend Rs. 10 18 Sep 2026 LT Foods Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 18 Sep 2026 Lux Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 18 Sep 2026 Manba Finance Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.25 18 Sep 2026 Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 18 Sep 2026 M.K. Exim (India) Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.60 18 Sep 2026 Narendra Properties Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 18 Sep 2026 Network People Services Technologies Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 18 Sep 2026 Pecos Hotels and Pubs Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4 18 Sep 2026 PG Electroplast Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.25 18 Sep 2026 Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 18 Sep 2026 Praveg Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 18 Sep 2026 PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 18 Sep 2026 Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 18 Sep 2026 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.34 18 Sep 2026 Relaxo Footwears Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 3.50 18 Sep 2026 Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 18 Sep 2026 Reliable Data Services Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.05 18 Sep 2026 Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 3 18 Sep 2026 Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.07 18 Sep 2026 Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd Dividend Rs. 2.50 18 Sep 2026 Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.10 18 Sep 2026 Softrak Venture Investment Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 18 Sep 2026 Sree Rayalaseema HiStrength Hypo Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3 18 Sep 2026 Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 18 Sep 2026 Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.25 18 Sep 2026 TGV Sraac Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 18 Sep 2026 Triton Valves Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.50 18 Sep 2026 VLS Finance Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.50 18 Sep 2026

Indian stock market today The Indian stock market today is likely to remain volatile and may react to the US Federal Reserve’s quarter percentage rate hike on Wednesday. Nifty and Sensex ended higher on Wednesday, as they snapped the three-day losing streak.