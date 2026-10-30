Dividend stocks alert: Record date Mon 2 Nov: Colgate Palmolive vs Pitti Engineering vs Route Mobile vs Tanla Platforms

Dividend stocks alert: Shares of Colgate Palmolive (India), Pitti Engineering Limited, Route Mobile Limited, and Tanla Platforms Limited will remain in focus during Monday’s trading session because of their scheduled dividend record dates.

These firms have fixed Monday, November 2, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means that investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the payout.

Colgate Palmolive dividend Colgate Palmolive, on October 22, announced a dividend payout of ₹24 per equity share last week. The board has fixed November 2 as the record date. Colgate Palmolive share price closed 2.16% lower at ₹1594.70 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹43,373.55 crore on Friday.

Pitti Engineering dividend Pitti Engineering’s board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each. The company’s board of directors has fixed Monday, November 2 as the record date. The stock closed 3.58% lower at ₹851.50 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹3,206.20 crore.

Route Mobile dividend Route Mobile’s board of directors announced ₹4 per equity share dividend for FY27. The board fixed Monday, November 2, as the record date. The stock closed 2.89% lower at ₹439.50 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,768.99 crore on Friday.

Tanla Platforms dividend The company’s board of directors approved ₹6 per share dividend in October. The company’s board of directors has fixed Monday, November 2. Tanla Platforms stock closed 2.89% lower at ₹439.50 per share on Friday.