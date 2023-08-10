Shares of Alkem Laboratories , Jubilant Ingrevia , Goa Carbon, Linde India, Aditya Vision are among companies that will be in focus on Thursday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

A total of seventeen stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the price of an equity share adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.

Ex-dividend is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which simply means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Shareholders whose names appear on the company’s list by the end of the record date are eligible to receive dividend payments.

Here is a list of dividend stocks today:

Man Infraconstruction: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.36 per share. The stock turns ex-dividend today.

Alkem Laboratories: Alkem Laboratories shares will trade ex-dividend today. The company has announced a dividend of ₹7.5 per share.

Goa Carbon: The company declared a dividend of ₹17.5 per share. It turns ex-dividend today.

Jubilant Ingrevia: Jubilant Ingrevia will trade ex-dividend today. It has announced a dividend of ₹2.5 per share.

Aditya Vision: The company has announced a dividend of ₹7.5 per share. It trades ex-dividend today.

Among other stocks to trade ex-dividend today include Allied Digital Services, Jubilant Pharmova, KCP Ltd, Linte India, Lumax Industries, Lumax Auto Technologies, Nitin Castings, Hitachi Energy India, Rama Phosphates, Sunshield Chemicals, Thomas Cook (India) and VaibhaV Global.

NITIN CASTINGS More Information

RAMA PHOSPHATES More Information

LUMAX INDUSTRIES More Information

JUBILANT PHARMOVA More Information

JUBILANT INGREVIA More Information

ALKEM LABORATORIES More Information

SUNSHIELD CHEMICALS More Information

HITACHI ENERGY INDIA More Information

LUMAX AUTO TECHNOLOGIES More Information

ALLIED DIGITAL SERVICES More Information