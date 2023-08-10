comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 10 2023 10:35:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.45 -0.58%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.9 -0.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.75 -1.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.2 0.3%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 960.25 -1.27%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: Alkem Laboratories, Goa Carbon among 17 stocks to trade ex-dividend today - August 10
Back

Dividend Stocks: Alkem Laboratories, Goa Carbon among 17 stocks to trade ex-dividend today - August 10

 1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:12 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

A total of seventeen stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the price of an equity share adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.

Ex-dividend is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which simply means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.Premium
Ex-dividend is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which simply means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories, Jubilant Ingrevia, Goa Carbon, Linde India, Aditya Vision are among companies that will be in focus on Thursday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

A total of seventeen stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the price of an equity share adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. 

Ex-dividend is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which simply means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Shareholders whose names appear on the company’s list by the end of the record date are eligible to receive dividend payments.

Here is a list of dividend stocks today:

Man Infraconstruction: The company has declared an interim dividend of 0.36 per share. The stock turns ex-dividend today.

Alkem Laboratories: Alkem Laboratories shares will trade ex-dividend today. The company has announced a dividend of 7.5 per share.

Goa Carbon: The company declared a dividend of 17.5 per share. It turns ex-dividend today.

Jubilant Ingrevia: Jubilant Ingrevia will trade ex-dividend today. It has announced a dividend of 2.5 per share.

Aditya Vision: The company has announced a dividend of 7.5 per share. It trades ex-dividend today.

Among other stocks to trade ex-dividend today include Allied Digital Services, Jubilant Pharmova, KCP Ltd, Linte India, Lumax Industries, Lumax Auto Technologies, Nitin Castings, Hitachi Energy India, Rama Phosphates, Sunshield Chemicals, Thomas Cook (India) and VaibhaV Global.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 09:12 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout