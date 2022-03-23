This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ambuja Cements has fixed April 01 as the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive final dividend for the financial year
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Rating agency CRISIL and cement company Ambuja Cements had informed recently that their respective boards have approved the final dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. Shares of Ambuja Cements are down about 22% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far whereas that of Crisil has surged over 8% during the said period.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rating agency CRISIL and cement company Ambuja Cements had informed recently that their respective boards have approved the final dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. Shares of Ambuja Cements are down about 22% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far whereas that of Crisil has surged over 8% during the said period.
Ambuja Cements' board of directors at their meeting held on February 17, 2022 had recommended a dividend of Rs. 6.30/- per equity share having nominal value of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. The company has fixed Friday, April 01, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive final dividend for the financial year.
Ambuja Cements' board of directors at their meeting held on February 17, 2022 had recommended a dividend of Rs. 6.30/- per equity share having nominal value of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. The company has fixed Friday, April 01, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive final dividend for the financial year.
The dividend, if declared at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2022, will be paid on and from May 5 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the other hand, CRISIL's board of directors has also recommended final dividend of Rs. 22 (including a special dividend of ₹7), per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022. The ex-date of the dividend, if approved, would be on March 30, 2022.
“During 2021, the company paid three interim dividends totalling ₹24 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹15 per share and a special dividend of Rs. 7 per share (of Re 1 face value). The total dividend for the year works out to ₹46 per share," the credit rating agency had said while announcing its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!