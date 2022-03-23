On the other hand, CRISIL's board of directors has also recommended final dividend of Rs. 22 (including a special dividend of ₹7), per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022. The ex-date of the dividend, if approved, would be on March 30, 2022.