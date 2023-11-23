The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, final dividend and stock split for its eligible shareholders.

Interim Dividends Amrutanjan Health Care: Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share. The company reported a net profit at ₹6.85 crore in September quarter, down 46.34% from ₹12.77 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at ₹10.79 crore in Q2 FY24, down 43.09% from Rs. 18.96 crore a year ago. Its net sales stood at ₹99.31 crore in in Q2 FY24, down 10.3% from ₹110.72 crore a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Premco Global: Premco Global Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share. The company reported a net profit at ₹1.65 crore in September quarter, up 33.81% from ₹1.24 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at ₹2.74 crore in Q2 FY24, up 28.04% from ₹2.14 crore a year ago. Its net sales stood at ₹17.03 crore in Q2 FY24, up 27.65% from ₹13.34 crore a year ago.

Final Dividend Procter & Gamble Health: Procter & Gamble Health Ltd has declared a final dividend of ₹50 per share. The FMCG major reported a massive jump in its net profit for the quarter ended September 30. The company’s net profit for the July-September period surged 36.5% to ₹210.7 crore, up from ₹154.4 crore in the year-ago period. Its top-line grew 9% year-on-year as its revenue from operations surged to ₹1,138 crore in Jul-Sep 2023 from ₹1,041 crore a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Split Shaily Engineering Plastics: Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd has declared the stock split in a ratio of 1:5, from Rs10 per share to ₹2 per share. The company reported a net profit at ₹9.85 crore in September quarter, up 4.49% from ₹9.43 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at ₹25.53 crore in Q2 FY24, up 1.59% from ₹25.13 crore a year ago.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.