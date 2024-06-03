Dividend stocks: Anand Rathi Wealth, DB Corp among 4 stocks to trade ex-dividend on June 3
Anand Rathi Wealth declared a final dividend of ₹9.00 per equity share, and DB Corp declared an interim dividend of ₹8.00 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, DB Corp Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, and Sundram Fasteners Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Monday, June 3.
