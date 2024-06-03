Anand Rathi Wealth declared a final dividend of ₹ 9.00 per equity share, and DB Corp declared an interim dividend of ₹ 8.00 per equity share

Dividend stocks: Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, DB Corp Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, and Sundram Fasteners Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Monday, June 3.

The Board of Directors of the four companies had declared interim dividends and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies fixed June 3 as the record date to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for their respective issues.

Ex-dividend date Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, DB Corp Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, and Sundram Fasteners Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Monday.

Dividends Anand Rathi Wealth: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹9.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Anand Rathi Wealth said the Board of Directors approved “Final Dividend of 180% (i.e. Rs. 9 per equity share of the face value Rs. 5/- each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM")."

D B Corp: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹8.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, DB Corp said the Board of Directors approved "Payment of Third Interim Dividend of Rs. 8/‐ (Rupees only) per Equity Share of face value ('FV') of Rs. 10/‐ each (i.e. 80% of FV) [subject to Tax Deducted at Source] for the Financial Year 2023‐24."

Rallis India: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Rallis India said: "The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, April 22, 2024, had recommended a dividend of ₹ 2.50 per equity share of ₹ 1 each (250%) if declared by the Members of the Company at the 76th AGM."

Sundram Fasteners: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹4.17 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Sundram Fasteners said: “The Board of Directors at their meeting held today (Wednesday, May 22, 2024) has approved payment of Second Interim Dividend at Rs.4.17/- per share of Re 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024."

