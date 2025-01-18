Dividend Stocks: Angel One, Havells India, Waaree Renewable Tech among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Angel One Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Havells India Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Mastek Ltd, and Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd, among others, will trade ex-dividend from Monday, Janaury 20, according to data collected from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

As per the BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as bonus issues and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, January 21, 2025: Angel One Ltd shares will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, January 22, 2025: Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd shares will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share.

Havells India Ltd shares will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, January 24, 2025: DCM Shriram Ltd shares will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend.

Mastek Ltd shares will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd shares will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd will trade ex-dividend as the company has declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: B. N. Rathi Securities Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, January 24.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹2 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, January 20.

Nava Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹2 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, January 20.

B. N. Rathi Securities Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, January 24.

Insolation Energy Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, January 24.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 ( denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action: IMP Powers Ltd: Resolution Plan Suspension on Monday, January 20.

SBL Infratech Ltd: E.G.M on Monday, Janaury 20.

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Wednesday, January 22.

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd: E.G.M on Friday, January 24.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.