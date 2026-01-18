Dividend Stocks: Angel One, ICICI Prudential, NLC India, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Companies like Angel One, ICICI Prudential, NLC India, Bank of Maharashtra, DCM Shriram, Havells India and Central Bank of India are among other companies that are set to trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week, starting Monday, 19 January 2026.

Company shares trading ex-dividend means that the stock price of the firm will be adjusted to reflect the next dividend payout. From the date onwards, the share price will not carry forward the value of their next dividend payment.

The dividend issue is a corporate action where the company pays back its eligible shareholders on a per-share basis, for people who are invested in the shares of the company before the ‘Record Date’ of the dividend payment. The shareholders will be eligible for the dividend payment up to a day ahead of the record date.

Some companies will also declare other corporate actions, including bonus issues and stock splits, in the upcoming week.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividends next week Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 20 January 2026 1. Bank of Maharashtra will declare an interim dividend of Re 1 per share on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

2. NLC India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹3.6 per share on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 21 January 2026 3. Angel One Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹23 per share on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

4. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd: will declare an interim dividend of ₹14.85 per share on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 22 January 2026 5. D. B. Corp Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2 per share on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 23 January 2026 6. Central Bank of India will declare an interim dividend of ₹2 per share on Friday, 23 January 2026.

7. DCM Shriram Ltd will declare an interim dividend on Friday, 23 January 2026.

8. Havells India Ltd will declare an interim dividend on Friday, 23 January 2026.

9. Suraj Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹1.5 per share on Friday, 23 January 2026.

Stocks that will trade bonus issue next week Jonjua Overseas Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 5:40. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 23 January 2026.

A bonus issue of shares is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders.

Stocks that will trade stock split next week United Van Der Horst Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹5 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

Stock split of company's shares is when the firm issues additional shares to its existing shareholders in a move to boost liquidity. The company announces a stock split in a specified ratio based on the previous shares held.

The common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). This means that for every share held by a shareholder before the stock split, each person will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Cian Healthcare Ltd: Resolution Plan - Suspension on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

