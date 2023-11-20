Dividend stocks: Anupam Rasayan, Aurobindo Pharma, Cochin Shipyard, 7 other shares to trade ex-dividend today
Atul Ltd has declared buyback of shares and Olatech Solutions has declared a bonus issue of 17:20
Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Dolat Algotech Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, GM Polyplast Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Olatech Solutions Ltd, and Atul Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens today.
