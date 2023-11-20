Dividend stocks: Anupam Rasayan, Aurobindo Pharma, Cochin Shipyard, 7 other shares to trade ex-dividend today

The board of directors of these companies have declared an interim dividend, bonus issues, and buyback of shares for its eligible shareholders.

Dividend stocks in November 2023

Anupam Rasayan India has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share, Aurobindo Pharma has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, Balrampur Chini Mills has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per share, Cochin Shipyard has declared an interim dividend of ₹8 per share, Dolat Algotech has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.15 per share, GMM Pfaudler has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share, GM Polyplast has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share, Kaveri Seed Company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15.34 per share.

Buyback of shares

Atul Ltd has declared a buyback of shares.

Bonus Issue

Olatech Solutions has declared a bonus issue of 17:20.

Anupam Rasayan: The company reported a marginal increase of 1.84 percent in consolidated net profit at ₹48.69 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Its total income rose to ₹395.61 crore during the July-September quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal, from ₹383.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company reported a better-than-expected 84.9 percent rise in second-quarter profit at ₹757 crore. Its revenue from operations rose 25.7 percent at ₹7,219 crore.

Cochin Shipyard: The company reported a 60.93 percent rise in consolidated profit at ₹181.52 crore for the September quarter of 2023-24. Its income increased to ₹1,100.40 crore from ₹744.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Kaveri Seed Company: The company reported a net profit of ₹13.72 crore in the September quarter, up 158.77 percent from ₹5.30 crore a year ago. Its EBITDA stood at ₹24.78 crore in Q2 FY24, up 54.59% from Rs. 16.03 crore a year ago.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company reported a net profit of ₹312.94 crore in the September quarter, up 56.13 percent from Rs. 200.44 crore a year ago. Its EBITDA stood at ₹437.17 crore in Q2 FY24, up 52.42% from Rs. 286.82 crore a year ago.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The company reported a net profit of ₹166.25 crore in the September quarter, up 674.32 percent from ₹28.95 crore a year ago. Its EBITDA stood at ₹274.38 crore in Q2 FY24, up 6632.86% from ₹4.20 crore a year ago.

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail: The company reported a net profit of ₹2.59 crore in the September quarter, up 3.3 percent from ₹2.51 crore a year ago. Its EBITDA stood at ₹4.97 crore in Q2 FY24, down 3.5 percent from ₹5.15 crore a year ago.

Dolat Algotech: The company reported a net profit of ₹34.97 crore in the September quarter, down 15.29 percent from ₹41.28 crore a year ago. Its EBITDA stood at ₹50.93 crore in Q2 FY24, down 11.21% from ₹57.36 crore a year ago.

Atul Ltd: Its consolidated net profit for the September quarter declined 40.14 percent to ₹90.32 crore from ₹150.91 crore in the year-ago period on lower sales.

GMM Pfaudler: Shares of GMM Pfaudler closed at ₹1,608, down 0.69 percent on the NSE on Friday.

GM Polyplast: Shares of GM Polyplast closed at ₹172.20, up 2.81 percent on the BSE on Friday.

Olatech Solutions: Shares of Olatech Solutions closed at ₹239.60, up 5.00 percent on the BSE on Friday.

