Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend stocks: Anupam Rasayan, Aurobindo Pharma, Cochin Shipyard, 7 other shares to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stocks: Anupam Rasayan, Aurobindo Pharma, Cochin Shipyard, 7 other shares to trade ex-dividend today

 Rajendra Saxena

Atul Ltd has declared buyback of shares and Olatech Solutions has declared a bonus issue of 17:20

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend for its eligible shareholders.
The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend for its eligible shareholders.

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Dolat Algotech Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, GM Polyplast Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Olatech Solutions Ltd, and Atul Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens today.

The board of directors of these companies have declared an interim dividend, bonus issues, and buyback of shares for its eligible shareholders.

Dividend stocks in November 2023

Anupam Rasayan India has declared an interim dividend of 0.50 per share, Aurobindo Pharma has declared an interim dividend of 3 per share, Balrampur Chini Mills has declared an interim dividend of 3 per share, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail has declared an interim dividend of 0.80 per share, Cochin Shipyard has declared an interim dividend of 8 per share, Dolat Algotech has declared an interim dividend of 0.15 per share, GMM Pfaudler has declared an interim dividend of 1 per share, GM Polyplast has declared an interim dividend of 0.50 per share, Kaveri Seed Company has declared an interim dividend of 5 per share, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15.34 per share.

Buyback of shares

Atul Ltd has declared a buyback of shares.

Bonus Issue

Olatech Solutions has declared a bonus issue of 17:20. 

Anupam Rasayan: The company reported a marginal increase of 1.84 percent in consolidated net profit at 48.69 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Its total income rose to 395.61 crore during the July-September quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal, from 383.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company reported a better-than-expected 84.9 percent rise in second-quarter profit at 757 crore. Its revenue from operations rose 25.7 percent at 7,219 crore.

Cochin Shipyard: The company reported a 60.93 percent rise in consolidated profit at 181.52 crore for the September quarter of 2023-24. Its income increased to 1,100.40 crore from 744.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Kaveri Seed Company: The company reported a net profit of 13.72 crore in the September quarter, up 158.77 percent from 5.30 crore a year ago. Its EBITDA stood at 24.78 crore in Q2 FY24, up 54.59% from Rs. 16.03 crore a year ago.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company reported a net profit of 312.94 crore in the September quarter, up 56.13 percent from Rs. 200.44 crore a year ago. Its EBITDA stood at 437.17 crore in Q2 FY24, up 52.42% from Rs. 286.82 crore a year ago.

Balrampur Chini Mills:  The company reported a net profit of 166.25 crore in the September quarter, up 674.32 percent from 28.95 crore a year ago. Its EBITDA stood at 274.38 crore in Q2 FY24, up 6632.86% from 4.20 crore a year ago.

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail: The company reported a net profit of 2.59 crore in the September quarter, up 3.3 percent from 2.51 crore a year ago. Its EBITDA stood at 4.97 crore in Q2 FY24, down 3.5 percent from 5.15 crore a year ago.

Dolat Algotech: The company reported a net profit of 34.97 crore in the September quarter, down 15.29 percent from 41.28 crore a year ago. Its EBITDA stood at 50.93 crore in Q2 FY24, down 11.21% from 57.36 crore a year ago.

Atul Ltd: Its consolidated net profit for the September quarter declined 40.14 percent to 90.32 crore from 150.91 crore in the year-ago period on lower sales.

GMM Pfaudler: Shares of GMM Pfaudler closed at 1,608, down 0.69 percent on the NSE on Friday.

GM Polyplast: Shares of GM Polyplast closed at 172.20, up 2.81 percent on the BSE on Friday.

Olatech Solutions: Shares of Olatech Solutions closed at 239.60, up 5.00 percent on the BSE on Friday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 06:59 AM IST
