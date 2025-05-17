Dividend Stocks: Ashok Leyland, Havells India, LTIMindtree, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of major firms, including Ashok Leyland, Havells India, LTIMindtree, Emami, and GM Breweries, are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, May 19, 2025.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including a stock split.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Odyssey Technologies Ltd will declare a final dividend of Re 1 per share on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Page Industries Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹200 per share on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, May 22, 2025 Ashok Leyland Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4.25 per share on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Emami Ltd will declare a special dividend of ₹2 per share on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

GM Breweries Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹7.5 per share on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, May 23, 2025 Havells India Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹6 per share on Friday, May 23, 2025.

LTIMindtree Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹45 per share on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Keystone Realtors Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Sula Vineyards Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹3.6 per share on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: Colab Platforms Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹2 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Actions IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd: Spin-off of shares on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd: Buyback of shares on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Himalaya Food International Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Interise Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Purple Finance Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, May 23, 2025.

SEPC Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Viksit Engineering Ltd: Resolution Plan Suspension on Friday, May 23, 2025.