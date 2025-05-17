Subscribe

Dividend Stocks: Ashok Leyland, Havells India, LTIMindtree, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Companies including LTIMindtree, Page Industries, Ashok Leyland, and Havells India are among other firms which will trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week starting Monday, May 17, 2025. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published17 May 2025, 04:46 PM IST
Advertisement
Dividend Stocks: Some companies are trading ex-dividend next week, while some will trade ex-stock split this coming week.
Dividend Stocks: Some companies are trading ex-dividend next week, while some will trade ex-stock split this coming week.

Dividend Stocks: Shares of major firms, including Ashok Leyland, Havells India, LTIMindtree, Emami, and GM Breweries, are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, May 19, 2025. 

Advertisement
Also Read | Gold price outlook: Is yellow metal headed for short-term bounce?

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including a stock split.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Odyssey Technologies Ltd will declare a final dividend of Re 1 per share on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Advertisement

Page Industries Ltd will declare an interim dividend of 200 per share on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. 

Also Read | Dassault Aviation vs AVIC Chengdu Aircraft: Which stock is better?

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, May 22, 2025

Ashok Leyland Ltd will declare an interim dividend of 4.25 per share on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Emami Ltd will declare a special dividend of 2 per share on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

GM Breweries Ltd will declare a final dividend of 7.5 per share on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, May 23, 2025

Havells India Ltd will declare a final dividend of 6 per share on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Advertisement

LTIMindtree Ltd will declare a final dividend of 45 per share on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Keystone Realtors Ltd will declare a final dividend of 1.5 per share on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Sula Vineyards Ltd will declare a final dividend of 3.6 per share on Friday, May 23, 2025. 

Also Read | Small cap stock under ₹200: Railway stock up 26% in a week; declares dividend

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week:

Colab Platforms Ltd will undergo a stock split from 2 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Advertisement

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split. 

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 19 May

Other Corporate Actions

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. 

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. 

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd: Spin-off of shares on Thursday, May 22, 2025. 

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd: Buyback of shares on Friday, May 23, 2025. 

Himalaya Food International Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, May 23, 2025. 

Interise Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Friday, May 23, 2025. 

Purple Finance Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, May 23, 2025. 

Advertisement

SEPC Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Viksit Engineering Ltd: Resolution Plan Suspension on Friday, May 23, 2025. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. 

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDividend Stocks: Ashok Leyland, Havells India, LTIMindtree, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list
Read Next Story