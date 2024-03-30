Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies such as Ashok Leyland, Varun Beverages, TVS Holdings, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week with the onset of the new financial year 2024-25 (FY25), starting from Monday, April 1. Along with these, some other firms will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus, according to data on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, April 2, 2024: Bharat Dynamics Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹8.85.

GPT Healthcare Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1

TVS Holdings Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹94. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, April 3, 2024: Ashok Leyland: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4.95.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, April 4, 2024: Sundaram-Clayton Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5.15

Varun Beverages Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, April 5, 2024: Esab India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹24

Visco Trade Associates Ltd: : The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week: Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:2. Shares will trade ex-bonus on April 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cupid Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on April 4.

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may decide to give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week: Cupid Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on April 4.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on April 5.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value. The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 ( denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action: Freshtop Fruits Ltd: Buy Back of Shares on April 2

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on April 3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shiva Cement Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on April 3

Savani Financials Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on April 4

AA Plus Tradelink Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on April 4 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!