Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend stocks: Asian Paints, NTPC, RailTel, 2 other stocks to trade ex-dividend, Globalspace Tech’s Rights Issue today

Rajendra Saxena

Dividend stocks: Asian Paints, NTPC, RailTel Corporation, Route Mobile, and Symphony stocks are trading ex-dividend today. Globalspace Technologies will launch Rights Issue

Mint

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Asian Paints Ltd, NTPC Ltd, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Symphony Ltd, and Globalspace Technologies Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens today.

The board of directors of these companies have declared dividend and Rights Issue for its eligible shareholders.

Asian Paints has declared an interim dividend of 5.15 per share, NTPC board has declared a 2.25 per share interim dividend, RailTel Corporation has declared a Re 1 per share interim dividend, Route Mobile has announced a 3 per share interim dividend whereas Symphony has declared 2 per share interim dividend.

Globalspace Technologies has declared a Rights Issue of equity shares.

Asian Paints -- Asian Paints reported a 53.31% increase in consolidated net profit at 1,232.39 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2023. Its revenue was almost flat at 8,451.93 crore in the September quarter. Its total expense was down 6.13% at 7,021.96 crore in Q2 FY 2024.

Shares of Asian Paints on Thursday closed at 2,955.10, up 0.70%, on the NSE.

NTPC – NTPC reported over 38% rise in consolidated net profit at 4,726.40 crore for the September quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 mainly on the back of higher revenues. Its total income rose to 45,384.64 crore in Q2 from 44,681.50 crore in the same period a year ago. Its board approved the first interim dividend of this fiscal at the rate of 22.5% ( 2.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of 10 each.

Shares of NTPC on Thursday closed at 235.05, up 1.05%, on the NSE.

RailTel Corporation -- The state-owned railway company reported a 23.4% growth in profit in the September quarter of the current financial year. Its Q2 net profit stood at 68.15 crore and its revenue rose 40% to 599.2 crore. Its net sales were up 40.94% at 599.15 crore.

Shares of RailTel Corporation on Thursday closed at 232.15, up 4.90%, on the NSE.

Route Mobile – Route Mobile’s net sales rose 19.95% at 1,014.61 crore in the September quarter of fiscal year 2024 from 845.84 crore a year ago. Its Q2 net profit was at 88.80 crore, up 20.65% from 73.60 crore a year ago. Its EBITDA stood at 131.82 crore in the September quarter of FY 2024, up 25.3% from 105.20 crore last year.

Shares of Route Mobile on Thursday closed at 1,565.30, up 0.52%, on the NSE.

Symphony Ltd -- Air cooler maker Symphony Ltd reported a second-quarter profit of 35 crore, up 45.8% as against 24 crore during the second quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations for the September quarter at 275, down 8.9% in comparison to 302 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Shares of Symphony Ltd on Thursday closed at Rs838.15, up 0.61%, on the NSE.

Globalspace Technologies -- The board of directors of the company declared the raising of funds by way of Rights Issue in the ratio of 2 shares for every 1 share for a sum of 27 crore.

Shares of Globalspace Technologies Ltd on Thursday closed at 56.43, up 19.99%, on the BSE.

Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 06:40 AM IST
