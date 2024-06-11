Dividend stocks: Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Jindal Saw among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stocks: Asian Paints had declared a final dividend of ₹28.15 per equity share for FY24, Jindal Saw had declared a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Asian Paints Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, and Tata Motors Ltd DVR will be in focus when the stock market opens on June 11 (Tuesday).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started