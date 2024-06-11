Dividend stocks : Shares of Asian Paints Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, and Tata Motors Ltd DVR will be in focus when the stock market opens on June 11 (Tuesday).

The Board of Directors of these companies had declared special dividends and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies had fixed June 11 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

Ex-dividend date

Shares of Asian Paints Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, and Tata Motors Ltd DVR will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday (June 11).

Dividends

Asian Paints: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹28.15 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Asian Paints said the Board of Directors “Recommended payment of final dividend of Rs. 28.15 (Rupees twenty-eight and paise fifteen only) per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 (Rupee one) each for the financial year ended 31 st March 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company."

Jindal Saw: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹4.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Jindal Saw said: “the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024."

Kriti Industries (India): The company had declared a final dividend of ₹0.20 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Kriti Industries (India) said: “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a dividend @ Rs. 0.20/- (20%) per equity shares ofRe. 1/- each for the year 2023-24, on the total 4,96,03,520 ~quity shares of Re. 1/- each which will be paid to all the members/beneficiaries of the Company."

Kriti Nutrients: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹0.30 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Kriti Nutrients said: “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a dividend @ Rs. 0.301- (30%) per equity shares of Re. 1/- each for the year 2023-24, on the total 5,01,03,520 equity shares of Re. 1/- each which will be paid to all the members/beneficiaries of the Company."

Tata Motors Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd -DVR

In a stock exchange filing, Tata Motors said: “the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited (‘the Company’) at its Meeting held on May 10, 2024 had recommended a final dividend of ₹6.00 per Ordinary Share of the face value of ₹2 each (i.e.,@ 300%) (comprising of ₹3.00 normal dividend and ₹3.00 special dividend) and ₹6.20 per ‘A’ Ordinary Share of the face value ₹2 each (i.e.,@ 310%) (comprising of ₹3.10 normal dividend and ₹3.10 special dividend) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to obtaining shareholders’ approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’)."

