Today, six stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹10. It will trade ex-dividend on July 12, 2023.

“The board of directors has also recommended a dividend of ₹10 - per equity share of ₹10 - each for the year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of the shareholders," said the company in an exchange filing.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 12, 2023.

“Recommended final dividend of 50% i.e. 0.50 paisa per equity share having face value of ₹1- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming 38 Annual General Meeting," said the company in an exchange filing.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.20. It will trade ex-dividend on July 12, 2023.

“Board of Directors of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited in its meeting held on May 17, 2023, had inter-alia recommended Dividend of INR 1.20/- (i.e. 60%) per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for Financial Year 2022-23 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said the company in an exchange filing.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3.00. It will trade ex-dividend on July 12, 2023.

“The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 27 April 2023, have recommended a final dividend of ₹3- per equity share having a nominal value of ₹2- (i.e. 150%) each for the financial year ended 31 March 2023, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and has fixed the record date as Wednesday, 12 July 2023 for determining eligibility of members to receive the final dividend," the company said in an exchange filing.

NDR Auto Components Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹5.00. It will trade ex-dividend on July 12, 2023.

“The board of directors has recommended dividend at 50% i.e. ₹5 per equity share of ₹10- each of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2023. The dividend, after approval of the shareholders, shall be paid within 30 days of declaration," the company said in an exchange filing.

Wheels India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹3.97. It will trade ex-dividend on July 12, 2023.

“The board also recommended a dividend of ₹3.97- (39.70%) per equity share of ₹10- each for the year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing 64 AGM. The dividend, if approved by the members, shall be paid on or before August 17, 2023," said the company in an exchange filing.

