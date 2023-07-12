Dividend Stocks: Avadh Sugar, NDR Auto, four other stocks to trade ex-dividend today - July 123 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:47 AM IST
A total of six stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price gets adjusted for the next dividend payout.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd, NDR Auto Components Ltd, and Wheels India Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Wednesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.
