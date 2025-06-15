Dividend Stocks: Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Zinc, Torrent Pharma, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of major firms, including Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Zinc, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Tata Communications, Tata Power, and HDFC Life Insurance Co., are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, 16 June 2025.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including a bonus issue.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 16 June 2025 1. Honeywell Automation India Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹105 per share on Monday, 16 June 2025.

2. LKP Securities Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.3 per share on Monday, 16 June 2025.

3. Tata Technologies Ltd will declare a special dividend of ₹3.35 per share on Monday, 16 June 2025.

4. Tata Technologies Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹8.35 per share on Monday, 16 June 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 17 June 2025 1. Hindustan Zinc Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹10 per share on Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

2. Shankara Building Products Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹3 per share on Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 18 June 2025 1. eMudhra Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

2. Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹3 per share on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 19 June 2025 1. Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹12 per share on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

2. Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹3.5 per share on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

3. Tata Communications Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹25 per share on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

4. Tejas Networks Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2.5 per share on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 20 June 2025 1. Bajaj Auto Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹210 per share on Friday, 20 June 2025.

2. Bank of India will declare a final dividend of ₹4.05 per share on Friday, 20 June 2025.

3. Greenlam Industries Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.40 per share on Friday, 20 June 2025.

4. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2.1 per share on Friday, 20 June 2025.

5. Mawana Sugars Ltd will declare a final dividend of Re 1 per share on Friday, 20 June 2025.

6. Punjab National Bank will declare a final dividend of ₹2.9 per share on Friday, 20 June 2025.

7. Rossari Biotech Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.5 per share on Friday, 20 June 2025.

8. Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2 per share on Friday, 20 June 2025.

9. Supreme Industries Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹24 per share on Friday, 20 June 2025.

10. Swastika Investsmart Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.6 per share on Friday, 20 June 2025.

11. Tata Power Company Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share on Friday, 20 June 2025.

12. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹6 per share on Friday, 20 June 2025.

13. Transcorp International Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.3 per share on Friday, 20 June 2025.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week Bajaj Finance Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 4:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Monday, 16 June 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week Bajaj Finance Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹2 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, 16 June 2025.

Ajcon Global Services Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 20 June 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd: Resolution Plan Suspension on Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

Capital Trust Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.