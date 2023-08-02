Dividend Stocks: Bajaj Consumer, BDH Industries, 15 other stocks to trade ex-dividend - August 22 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Stock market news today: Shares of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd, Ador Welding Ltd, and other stocks will trade ex-dividend today. Dividend details provided.
Stock Market News: Shares of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd, Ador Welding Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, BDH Industries Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, Crisil Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Eih Ltd, Hawkins Cookers Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd, Menon Pistons Ltd, Sahyadri Industries Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd, and T D Power Systems Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Wednesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.
