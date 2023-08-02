Stock Market News: Shares of ABM Knowledgeware Ltd, Ador Welding Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, BDH Industries Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, Crisil Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Eih Ltd, Hawkins Cookers Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd, Menon Pistons Ltd, Sahyadri Industries Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd, and T D Power Systems Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Wednesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.
Today, 17 stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.
Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.
Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.25. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
Ador Welding Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹17.50. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹5. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
BDH Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹4. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
Centum Electronics Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of ₹4. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
Crisil Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of ₹8. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
Data Patterns (India) Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹4.50. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
Dynamic Cables Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.50. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
EIH Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.10. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
Hawkins Cookers Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹100. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd: The company has declared a special dividend of ₹6 and final dividend of ₹24. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹10. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
Menon Pistons Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
Sahyadri Industries Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1.50. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
Share India Securities Ltd: The company has declared a interim dividend of ₹2 and final dividend of ₹4.50. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2 2023.
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹24. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
T D Power Systems Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹0.50. It will trade ex-dividend on August 2, 2023.
