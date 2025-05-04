Dividend Stocks: Bajaj Finance, CRISIL, Varun Beverages, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of major corporations, including Bajaj Finance, CRISIL, Varun Beverages, Oberoi Realty, Oracle Financial Services Software and Sundram Fasteners are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, May 5, 2025.

Advertisement

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including a stock split.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, May 5, 2025 Oberoi Realty Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2 per share on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Advertisement

PTC India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 CRISIL Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹8 per share on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4.2 per share on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Varun Beverages Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.5 per share on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, May 8, 2025 Gravita India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6.35 per share on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Advertisement

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹265 per share on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, May 9, 2025 Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹7 per share on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Bajaj Finance Ltd will declare a special dividend of ₹12 per share on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Laurus Labs Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.8 per share on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Bank of Maharashtra will declare a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Advertisement

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.2 per share on Friday, May 9, 2025.

UCO Bank will declare a final dividend of ₹0.39 per share on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: Info Edge (India) Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹2 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Advertisement

Shantai Industries Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Other Corporate Action Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Avantel Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd: Spin Off on Friday, May 9, 2025.

CP Capital Ltd: Spin Off on Friday, May 9, 2025.