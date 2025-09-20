Dividend Stocks: Bajaj Holdings, BEML, Paisalo Digital, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Bajaj Holdings & Investment, BEML, Paisalo Digital, Divyashakti, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Monte Carlo Fashions, Parag Milk Foods, Gujarat Intrux, Maharashtra Scooters and Hazoor Multi Projects are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, 22 September 2025.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means the shares do not carry the value of their next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including bonus issues and stock splits.

Stocks that will declare dividends next week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 22 September 2025 A B Infrabuild Ltd, Accel Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, Archit Organosys Ltd, Asian Star Company Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, Aveer Foods Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Bandaram Pharma Packtech Ltd, BEML Ltd, Bengal & Assam Company Ltd, Black Rose Industries Ltd, Black Rose Industries Ltd, Bondada Engineering Ltd, Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, Ceinsys Tech Ltd, Commercial Syn Bags Ltd, Cords Cable Industries Ltd, CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd, DCW Ltd, Divyashakti Ltd, Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, GEM Enviro Management Ltd, GTV Engineering Ltd, Gufic Biosciences Ltd, Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd, Gujarat Intrux Ltd, Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd, Josts Engineering Company Ltd, Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd, Lahoti Overseas Ltd, Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd, Navneet Education Ltd, National Fertilizers Ltd, OM Infra Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Phoenix Township Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Radix Industries (India) Ltd, Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd, Ruchira Papers Ltd, Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd, Shalibhadra Finance Ltd, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Swan Corp Ltd, Tirupati Foam Ltd, Veto Switchgears and Cables Ltd, and Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 23 September 2025 Aartech Solonics Ltd, Amba Enterprises Ltd, AVG Logistics Ltd, Bambino Agro Industries Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd, Cargotrans Maritime Ltd, Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, Crest Ventures Ltd, Dev Information Technology Ltd, Dhabriya Polywood Ltd, Emerald Finance Ltd, Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Grovy India Ltd, Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd, Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd, HP Adhesives Ltd, Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd, India Glycols Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd, ITL Industries Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Kemistar Corporation Ltd, KMS Medisurgi Ltd, Last Mile Enterprises Ltd, Loyal Equipments Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd, Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd, NIBE Ltd, Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd, Panorama Studios International Ltd, Pashupati Cotspin Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, R P P Infra Projects Ltd, Satia Industries Ltd, Shelter Pharma Ltd, Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd, Sicagen India Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd, SP Capital Financing Ltd, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd, Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd, New Swan Multitech Ltd, Talbros Engineering Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, VEDAVAAG Systems Ltd, Vipul Organics Ltd, and Zodiac Ventures Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 24 September 2025 Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd and SMS Lifesciences India Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, 24 September 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 25 September 2025 Adtech Systems Ltd and Evans Electric Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, 25 September 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 26 September 2025 Caspian Corporate Services Ltd, Spright Agro Ltd, and West Leisure Resorts Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Friday, 26 September 2025.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Monday, 22 September 2025.

Pidilite Industries Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

Time Technoplast Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

Chandra Prabhu International Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:2. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 26 September 2025.

Nazara Technologies Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 26 September 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week Adani Power Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, 22 September 2025.

Nazara Technologies Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹4 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 26 September 2025.

PVV Infra Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 26 September 2025.

R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 26 September 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd: Amalgamation on Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

Shankara Building Products Ltd: Spin Off on Wednesday, 24 September 2025.

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 24 September 2025.

3i Infotech Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, 26 September 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.