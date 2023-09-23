Hello User
Bajaj Holdings, others to trade ex-dividend next week; HAL to declare stock split; check details

1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 05:53 PM IST Nikita Prasad

Shares of few companies will trade ex-dividend in the coming week

Dividend Stocks: Shares of companies including Bajaj Holdings & Investments, Semac Consultants, among few others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, September 25.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Additionally, IEL Ltd will declare a stock split from 10 to 1 on Monday, September 25. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd will declare a stock split from 10 to 5 on Friday, September 29. Shradha Industries Ltd will declare a stock split from 10 to 5 on Tuesday, September 26.

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd will declare a buyback of shares and Syschem (India) Ltd will declare a rights issue of equity shares on of Friday, September 29.

FULL LIST:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, September 25:

Bharat Parenterals Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 0.75. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 25.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 27:

Semac Consultants Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 27.

West Leisure Resorts Ltd: The company declared a dividend of 0.1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 27.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, September 29:

Bajaj Holdings & Investments: The company declared an interim dividend of 110. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 29.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 0.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 29.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 110. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 29.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 23 Sep 2023, 05:53 PM IST
