Dividend Stocks: Shares of companies including Bajaj Holdings & Investments, Semac Consultants, among few others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, September 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Additionally, IEL Ltd will declare a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1 on Monday, September 25. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd will declare a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5 on Friday, September 29. Shradha Industries Ltd will declare a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5 on Tuesday, September 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd will declare a buyback of shares and Syschem (India) Ltd will declare a rights issue of equity shares on of Friday, September 29.

FULL LIST: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, September 25: Bharat Parenterals Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.75. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 25.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 27: Semac Consultants Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Leisure Resorts Ltd: The company declared a dividend of ₹0.1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 27.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, September 29: Bajaj Holdings & Investments: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹110. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 29.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹110. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 29.

