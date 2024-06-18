Dividend stocks: Shares of Bank of India, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on June 18, Tuesday.

The Board of Directors of the four companies had declared interim and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies fixed June 18 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

Ex-dividend date

Shares of Bank of India, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday (June 18).

Dividends

Bank of India: The company declared a dividend of ₹2.80 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Bank of India said the Board of Directors “Recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.80 (i.e. 28%) per equity share (Face Value Rs.10/- each fully paid up) for the FY2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank."

HDFC Asset Management Company: Declared an interim dividend of ₹70.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, HDFC Asset Management Company said the Board of Directors “approved declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each of the company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, instead of the final dividend as proposed earlier."

L&T Finance: The company had declared a dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, L&T Finance said “the Board(is) recommending a dividend of Rs. 2.50 per Equity Share (face value Rs. 10 each per Equity Share), which is subject to approval of the Members at the AGM, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, has been fixed as the record date for determining the list of Members entitled to receive the aforesaid dividend."

Tata Investment Corporation: The company declared a final dividend of ₹28.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

In a stock exchange filing, Tata Investment Corporation said: “The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 28/- (280%) per Ordinary share of Rs. 10 each, which shall be paid after the Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting."

