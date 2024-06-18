Dividend stocks: Bank of India, HDFC AMC, L&T Finance, Tata Investment Corporation to trade ex-dividend on June 18
Bank of India declared a dividend of ₹2.80 per equity share for the financial year 2024, and HDFC Asset Management Company declared an interim dividend of ₹70.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024
Dividend stocks: Shares of Bank of India, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on June 18, Tuesday.
