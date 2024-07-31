Dividend stocks: Bata India shares to trade ex-dividend on July 31

Bata India’s Board of Directors had declared a final dividend of 12.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Trade Now
For the fourth quarter ended March 2024, Bata India had reported a 3.02 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63.64 crore.
For the fourth quarter ended March 2024, Bata India had reported a 3.02 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹63.64 crore.

Dividend stocks:Shares of Bata India Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on July 31 (Wednesday).

The Board of Directors of the company had declared a final dividend of 12.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

The company had fixed July 31 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the final dividend issue.

Bata India Ltd shares will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

In an exchange filing, Bata India Ltd said: “The Board at the Meeting recommended a Dividend of Rs. 12/- (240%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, for approval of the Members at the AGM. The payment of dividend, is subject to approval of the shareholders, at the AGM.”

Also Read | Budget Winners: SEBI Regd. Experts Pick Stocks Poised for Gains

On July 16, Bata India had said it will increase same-store sales growth by prioritising its “top six brands”.

The footwear maker had said it aims to also expand the presence of its successful Floatz brand across more stores with a fresh range, while also leveraging the momentum from the successful launch of its Power apparel.

“We continue to drive expansion along with same-store sales growth that will be critical for our retail business. We are focusing our efforts on unlocking new opportunities, primarily by prioritising our top six brands, along with Bata Core,” Bata India MD & CEO Gunjan Shah had said.

Also Read | HPCL, BPCL ,IOCL share prices gain up to 6%: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold ?

Q4 earnings

For the fourth quarter ended March 2024, Bata India had reported a 3.02 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 63.64 crore.

Its revenue from operations rose 2.47 per cent to 797.87 crore during the quarter.

Also Read | Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 July, 2024: Tata Motors, NTPC, LTI Mindtree, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Total expenses of Bata India in the March quarter stood at 736.83 crore, up 5.22 per cent.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, Bata India had reported sales of 3,478.4 crore, marking a 2 per cent increase in operating profit margin compared to the previous year.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$30 B

1 of 14Read Full Story
60

2 of 14Read Full Story
18.4 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
$200 M

4 of 14Read Full Story
100

5 of 14Read Full Story
₹3,741.2 Cr

6 of 14Read Full Story
₹2 T

7 of 14Read Full Story
₹46.75 Cr

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹185.27 T

9 of 14Read Full Story
633

10 of 14Read Full Story
$10 B

11 of 14Read Full Story
137

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹37 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
13

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 06:14 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsDividend stocks: Bata India shares to trade ex-dividend on July 31

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

183.00
03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
2.8 (1.55%)

Bharat Electronics

318.00
03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
-3.35 (-1.04%)

Tata Steel

164.05
03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
1.2 (0.74%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

348.50
03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
10.7 (3.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fine Organic Industries

5,875.45
03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
522.2 (9.75%)

Computer Age Management Services

4,692.20
03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
409.8 (9.57%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

200.00
03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
17.1 (9.35%)

Kansai Nerolac Paints

304.85
03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
23.35 (8.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.000.00
    Chennai
    70,451.000.00
    Delhi
    69,970.000.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue