Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend stocks: Bayer Cropscience, MSTC, Power Grid, 4 other shares to trade ex-dividend today


Dividend stocks: Bayer Cropscience, MSTC, Power Grid, 4 other shares to trade ex-dividend today

 Rajendra Saxena

Dividend stocks: A total of seven stocks are going to trade ex-dividend today — Bayer Cropscience, Cigniti Technologies, CCI, MSTC, Power Grid, Saksoft, Sundram Fasteners and Atal Realtech

Stock split 2023: Atal Realtech has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio, which means an eligible shareholders' shareholding in the stock will rise five times. (MINT)Premium
Stock split 2023: Atal Realtech has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio, which means an eligible shareholders' shareholding in the stock will rise five times. (MINT)

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Bayer Cropscience Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, MSTC Ltd, Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd, Saksoft Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, and Atal Realtech Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens today.

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and stock split of shares for its eligible shareholders.

Dividend stocks to look at

Bayer Cropscience has declared an interim dividend of 105 per share, Cigniti Technologies has declared an interim dividend of 3 per share, Container Corporation Of India has declared an interim dividend of 3 per share, MSTC has declared an interim dividend of 5.50 per share, Power Grid Corporation Of India has declared an interim dividend of 4 per share, Saksoft has declared an interim dividend of 0.40 per share, and Sundram Fasteners has declared an interim dividend of 2.68 per share.

Stock split today

Atal Realtech has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio, which means an eligible shareholders' shareholding in the stock will rise five times. However, absolute value of one's money will remain same.

Bayer CropScience: The company reported a 37% increase in its net profit to 222.9 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on higher revenue. Its total income rose to 1,633.3 crore during the July-September period of 2023-24 fiscal year from 1,465.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Container Corporation of India: CONCOR posted over 21% rise in consolidated net profit to 368.49 crore during the September quarter, on the back of higher income. Its total income rose to 2,299.78 crore from 2,029.74 crore a year ago.

Sundram Fasteners: The company reported a standalone profit for the July-September 2023 quarter at 117.93 crore. The standalone total income during the quarter grew to 1,238.97 crore, from 1,225.85 crore a year ago.

Saksoft: The company reported a net profit at 8.93 crore in September quarter, up 18.82% from 7.52 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at 12.91 crore in Q2 FY24, up 21.45% from 10.63 crore a year ago.

Power Grid Corporation: The company posted a consolidated net profit of 3,781.4 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24. The consolidated revenue from operations during the September quarter increased marginally to 11,267 crore.

MSTC: The company reported a net profit at 68.51 crore in September quarter, down 4.16% from 71.48 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at 90.15 crore in Q2 FY24, up 12.03% from 80.47 crore a year ago.

Cigniti Technologies: The company reported a net profit at 29.29 crore in September quarter, up 12.27% from 26.09 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at 44.50 crore in Q2 FY24, up 10.15% from 40.40 crore a year ago.

Atal Realtech: The company reported a net profit at 0.35 crore in September quarter, up 96.78% from 0.18 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at 0.93 crore in Q2 FY24, up 25.68% from 0.74 crore a year ago.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 07:07 AM IST
