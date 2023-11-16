Dividend stocks: Bayer Cropscience, MSTC, Power Grid, 4 other shares to trade ex-dividend today

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and stock split of shares for its eligible shareholders.

Dividend stocks to look at

Bayer Cropscience has declared an interim dividend of ₹105 per share, Cigniti Technologies has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, Container Corporation Of India has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, MSTC has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share, Power Grid Corporation Of India has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share, Saksoft has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.40 per share, and Sundram Fasteners has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.68 per share.

Stock split today

Atal Realtech has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio, which means an eligible shareholders' shareholding in the stock will rise five times. However, absolute value of one's money will remain same.

Bayer CropScience: The company reported a 37% increase in its net profit to ₹222.9 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on higher revenue. Its total income rose to ₹1,633.3 crore during the July-September period of 2023-24 fiscal year from ₹1,465.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Container Corporation of India: CONCOR posted over 21% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹368.49 crore during the September quarter, on the back of higher income. Its total income rose to ₹2,299.78 crore from ₹2,029.74 crore a year ago.

Sundram Fasteners: The company reported a standalone profit for the July-September 2023 quarter at ₹117.93 crore. The standalone total income during the quarter grew to ₹1,238.97 crore, from ₹1,225.85 crore a year ago.

Saksoft: The company reported a net profit at ₹8.93 crore in September quarter, up 18.82% from ₹7.52 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at ₹12.91 crore in Q2 FY24, up 21.45% from ₹10.63 crore a year ago.

Power Grid Corporation: The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,781.4 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24. The consolidated revenue from operations during the September quarter increased marginally to ₹11,267 crore.

MSTC: The company reported a net profit at ₹68.51 crore in September quarter, down 4.16% from ₹71.48 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at ₹90.15 crore in Q2 FY24, up 12.03% from ₹80.47 crore a year ago.

Cigniti Technologies: The company reported a net profit at ₹29.29 crore in September quarter, up 12.27% from ₹26.09 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at ₹44.50 crore in Q2 FY24, up 10.15% from ₹40.40 crore a year ago.

Atal Realtech: The company reported a net profit at ₹0.35 crore in September quarter, up 96.78% from ₹0.18 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda stood at ₹0.93 crore in Q2 FY24, up 25.68% from ₹0.74 crore a year ago.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

