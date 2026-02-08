Dividend Stocks: Bharat Dynamics, Hero MotoCorp, RVNL, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend stocks: Companies like Bharat Dynamics, Hero MotoCorp, RVNL, Container Corp., Power Grid Corp., Emami, NHPC, Apollo Tyres, Procter & Gamble Health, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Cummins India are among other companies that are set to trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week, starting Monday, 9 February 2026.

Shares trading ex-dividend means that the stock price of a company will be adjusted to reflect the next dividend payout. From the ex-dividend date onwards, the share price of the company will not carry forward the value of their next dividend payment.

A dividend issue is a corporate action where the company pays back its eligible shareholders on a per-share basis. Eligible shareholders who are invested in the company before the ‘Record Date’ will be eligible for the dividend payment up to a day ahead of the record date.

Companies will also declare other corporate actions, including bonus issues and stock splits, next week.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividends next week Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 9 February 2026 Aarti Drugs Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Container Corporation of India Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd, and Triveni Turbine Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 10 February 2026 Apollo Tyres Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Emami Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, NHPC Ltd, PTL Enterprises Ltd, RITES Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, and Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 11 February 2026 ASM Technologies Ltd, Austere Systems Ltd, AVI Polymers Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd, FDC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, and UNO Minda Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 12 February 2026 Gateway Distriparks Ltd (special dividend + interim dividend), Procter & Gamble Health Ltd (special dividend + interim dividend), Repco Home Finance Ltd, Repco Home Finance Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, and Sun TV Network Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 13 February 2026 BEML Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, BLS E-Services Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, Gothi Plascon India Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, MRF Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd, S H Kelkar and Company Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, SP Capital Financing Ltd, Sreeleathers Ltd, United Van Der Horst Ltd, and VRL Logistics Ltd.

Stocks that will trade bonus issue next week 1. Axita Cotton Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:10. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 13 February 2026.

2. Delphi World Money Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 13 February 2026.

A bonus issue of shares is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders.

Stocks that will trade stock split next week 1. Delphi World Money Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 13 February 2026.

A stock split of the company's shares is when the firm issues additional shares to its existing shareholders in a move to boost liquidity. The company announces a stock split in a specified ratio based on the previous shares held.

Common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). This means that for every share held by a shareholder before the stock split, each person will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Go Fashion (India) Ltd: Buy Back of Shares on Monday, 9 February 2026.

Indus Fila Ltd: Resolution Plan - Suspension on Monday, 9 February 2026.

Capital Infra Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

Knowledge Realty Trust: Income Distribution RITES on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

AVI Polymers Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on 12 February 2026.

