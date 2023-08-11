Dividend Stocks: Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Grasim, among 34 stocks to trade ex-dividend today - August 111 min read 11 Aug 2023, 08:57 AM IST
The ex-dividend date is the day on which the price of an equity share adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.
Dividend stocks: Shares of Bharti Airtel, Bandhan Bank, BPCL and Divi’s Laboratories, among 30 others will be in focus on August 11 as they will trade ex-dividend today.
