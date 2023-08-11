comScore
Dividend Stocks: Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Grasim, among 34 stocks to trade ex-dividend today - August 11
Dividend stocks: Shares of Bharti Airtel, Bandhan Bank, BPCL and Divi’s Laboratories, among 30 others will be in focus on August 11 as they will trade ex-dividend today.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the price of an equity share adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.

Ex-dividend is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which simply means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Only those shareholders are eligible to receive dividend payments whose names appear on the company’s list by the end of the record date.

Here is a list of dividend stocks today:

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel shares will trade ex-dividend today. The telecom service provider had announced a final dividend of 4 per share.

Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Bank share price will also remain in focus as the stock turns ex-dividend today. The lender had declared a dividend of 1.5 per share.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd: BHEL shares will trade ex-dividend today. The largest state-run power generation equipment manufacturer has announced a final dividend of 0.40 per share.

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has announced a dividend of 4 per share. BPCL shares will trade ex-dividend today. The record date for dividend is also August 11.

Grasim Industries: Grasim Industries shares will also trade ex-dividend today as the company had declared a final dividend of 10 per share.

Anuh Pharma, Blakrishna Industries, CCL Products, Century Enka, City Union Bank, Divi’s Laboratories, Endurance Technologies, Federal Bank, Godfrey Phillips India, HB Stock Holdings, Indo Count Industries, Indo Borax & Chemicals, JK Lakshmi Cement, Kolte-Patil Developers, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Kalyani Steels and Dr Lal Pathlabs will also trade ex-dividend today.

Among other stocks that will trade ex-dividend today include Samvardhana Motherson International, NTPC, Pfizer, PI Industries, Pitti Engineering, Rajapalayam Mill, Snowman Logistics, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Tinplate Company of India, Tips Fils, Uniphos Enterprises and Wonderla Holdidays.

Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST
