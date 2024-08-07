Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend stocks: Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Eicher Motors among 13 stocks to trade ex-dividend on Aug 7

Dividend stocks: Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Eicher Motors among 13 stocks to trade ex-dividend on Aug 7

Livemint

Bharti Airtel had declared a dividend of 8.00 per equity share, and NTPC had declared a final dividend of 3.25 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Minda Corporation had declared a final dividend of 0.90 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Dividend stocks: Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co.Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, 360 One Wam Ltd, ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation Of India Ltd, and Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on August 7 (Wednesday).

The Board of Directors of these 13 companies had declared interim and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies had fixed August 7 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

Ex-dividend date

Shares of the 13 companies will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday (August 7).

Dividends

Bharti Airtel: The company had declared a dividend of 8.00 per equity share.

Bombay Dyeing: The company had declared a final dividend of 1.20 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Castrol India: The company had declared an interim dividend of 3.50 per equity share.

NTPC: The company had declared a final dividend of 3.25 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Eicher Motors: The company had declared a final dividend of 51.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

ESAF Small Finance Bank: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.70 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Gabriel India: The company had declared a final dividend of 2.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

360 One Wam: The company had declared an interim dividend of 2.50 per equity share.

Infibeam Avenues: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.05 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Minda Corporation: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.90 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Nuvama Wealth Management: The company had declared an interim dividend of 81.50 per equity share.

Tourism Finance Corporation: The company had declared a final dividend of 2.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Vintage Coffee and Beverages: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.05 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

