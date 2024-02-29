Dividend stocks: Birla Precision Tech, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, Jupiter Wagons shares to trade ex-dividend today
Birla Precision Technologies has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per equity share, Bodhi Tree Multimedia has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, and Bajaj Auto Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 29 (Thursday).
