Dividend stocks: Shares of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, and Bajaj Auto Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 29 (Thursday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend and buy back of shares for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 4 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interim Dividend Birla Precision Technologies: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Birla Precision Technologies said the Board of Directors “Approved & declared the payment of an Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 0.05/- (Five Paisa only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2023 - 2024. The Interim Dividend shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names shall appear in the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as Beneficial Owners of Equity Shares as on the Record Date."

Bodhi Tree Multimedia: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, Bodhi Tree Multimedia said: “We would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Thursday, February 29, 2024 as Record Date for distribution of Interim dividend."

Jupiter Wagons: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.30 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Jupiter Wagons said the Board of Directors “Declared an Interim Dividend @ 3% i.e. ₹0.30 per equity share of ₹ 10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24. The payment thereof shall be made on or before 19th March, 2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Birla Precision Technologies Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, and Jupiter Wagons Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

Shares buyback Bajaj Auto: The company has declared buy back of shares.

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd will trade ex-buyback on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, Bajaj Auto said the Board of Directors declared “buyback up to 40,00,000 (Forty Lakhs) fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of ₹10 each at price of ₹10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only) per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹4,000 crore (Rupees Four Thousand Crore Only) excluding transaction costs, applicable taxes and other incidental and related expenses (“Buyback")."

