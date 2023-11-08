Dividend stocks today: Birlasoft , RITES , Great Eastern Shipping Company and Oberoi Realty are among stocks that will be in focus on Wednesday as they will trade ex-dividend today. A total of six stocks will turn ex-dividend today, as per the data from BSE .

The board of directors of these companies have declared dividends for its eligible shareholders. The record date and the ex-dividend date for these stocks is November 8.

The record date is the cut-off date to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive a dividend. Only those shareholders whose names are registered in the books of the company as on the record date will be eligible for the dividend payment.

Meanwhile, the ex-dividend date is the day on which the stock begins trading without the value of the next dividend.

Here are stocks that will trade ex–dividend today:

Birlasoft Ltd: The company has announced an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share. The record date and the ex-dividend date is November 8.

Bigbloc Construction: The board of directors of the company had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.20 per share.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: India’s largest private sector shipping service provider, Great Eastern Shipping Company had announced an interim dividend of ₹6.3 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend today. The record date and the ex-dividend date is November 8.

Oberoi Realty: The board of directors of the real estate company Oberoi Realty had announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. Oberoi Realty shares will trade ex-dividend today.

RITES: The shares of railway PSU RITES Ltd will trade ex-dividend today. The company’s board of directors had announced an interim dividend of ₹4.5 per share.

Supreme Petrochem: The shares of Supreme Petrochem will trade ex-dividend today. The company had declared a dividend of ₹2 per share.

