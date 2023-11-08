Dividend stocks: Birlasoft, RITES, Oberoi Realty among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
The record date is the cut-off date to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive a dividend. Only those shareholders whose names are registered in the books of the company as on the record date will be eligible for the dividend payment.
Dividend stocks today: Birlasoft, RITES, Great Eastern Shipping Company and Oberoi Realty are among stocks that will be in focus on Wednesday as they will trade ex-dividend today. A total of six stocks will turn ex-dividend today, as per the data from BSE.
