Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend stocks: Birlasoft, RITES, Oberoi Realty among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks: Birlasoft, RITES, Oberoi Realty among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • The record date is the cut-off date to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive a dividend. Only those shareholders whose names are registered in the books of the company as on the record date will be eligible for the dividend payment.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the stock begins trading without the value of the next dividend.

Dividend stocks today: Birlasoft, RITES, Great Eastern Shipping Company and Oberoi Realty are among stocks that will be in focus on Wednesday as they will trade ex-dividend today. A total of six stocks will turn ex-dividend today, as per the data from BSE.

The board of directors of these companies have declared dividends for its eligible shareholders. The record date and the ex-dividend date for these stocks is November 8.

The record date is the cut-off date to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive a dividend. Only those shareholders whose names are registered in the books of the company as on the record date will be eligible for the dividend payment.

Also Read: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from stock market indices in trade on November 8

Meanwhile, the ex-dividend date is the day on which the stock begins trading without the value of the next dividend.

Here are stocks that will trade ex–dividend today:

Birlasoft Ltd: The company has announced an interim dividend of 2.5 per share. The record date and the ex-dividend date is November 8.

Bigbloc Construction: The board of directors of the company had declared an interim dividend of 0.20 per share.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Great Eastern Shipping Company: India’s largest private sector shipping service provider, Great Eastern Shipping Company had announced an interim dividend of 6.3 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend today. The record date and the ex-dividend date is November 8.

Oberoi Realty: The board of directors of the real estate company Oberoi Realty had announced an interim dividend of 2 per share. Oberoi Realty shares will trade ex-dividend today.

Also read: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends buying these 3 stocks today - November 8

RITES: The shares of railway PSU RITES Ltd will trade ex-dividend today. The company’s board of directors had announced an interim dividend of 4.5 per share.

Supreme Petrochem: The shares of Supreme Petrochem will trade ex-dividend today. The company had declared a dividend of 2 per share.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 08:38 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.