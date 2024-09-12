How to calculate dividend yield

A stock’s dividend yield and share price are inversely related. For example, a stock trading at ₹100 that pays shareholders an annual dividend of ₹5 a share, offers a yield of 5%. Now, if the stock falls to ₹80, the yield increases to 6.25%, while if the price rises to ₹120, the yield falls to 4.2%. Similarly, if the dividend payout goes up or down, the price remaining the same, the dividend yield moves in tandem.