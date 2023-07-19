Dividend Stocks: Blue Dart, Mahindra Life, five other stocks to trade ex-dividend today - July 191 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST
A total of seven stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price gets adjusted for the next dividend payout.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, and Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, among others will be under investors’ radar on Wednesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×