 1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

A total of seven stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price gets adjusted for the next dividend payout.

Shares of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, and Swelect Energy Systems Ltd will trade ex-dividend.

Dividend Stocks: Shares of BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, and Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, among others will be under investors’ radar on Wednesday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

Today, seven stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 0.70. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

“The board of directors at their meeting held on 30 May, 2023 recommended a final dividend for the year ended 31 March, 2023 at Re.0.70- (7%) per equity shares of 10 each," said the company in an exchange filing.

Blue Dart Express Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 30. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

“The board recommended dividend of 30 per share on the equity capital for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 subject to necessary approval," said the company in an exchange filing.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 14.40. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

“The board of directors approved a dividend of 14.40 (144 %) per equity share of 10/- each on 4413300 equity shares of the Company (Post Buyback)," said the company.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 2.30. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

MAS Financial Services Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 1.85. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

Praj Industries Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 4.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 1.20. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST
