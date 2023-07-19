Today, seven stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹0.70. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

“The board of directors at their meeting held on 30 May, 2023 recommended a final dividend for the year ended 31 March, 2023 at Re.0.70- (7%) per equity shares of ₹10 each," said the company in an exchange filing.

Blue Dart Express Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹30. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

“The board recommended dividend of ₹30 per share on the equity capital for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 subject to necessary approval," said the company in an exchange filing.

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹14.40. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

“The board of directors approved a dividend of ₹14.40 (144 %) per equity share of ₹10/- each on 4413300 equity shares of the Company (Post Buyback)," said the company.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹2.30. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

MAS Financial Services Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹1.85. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

Praj Industries Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹4.50. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of ₹1.20. It will trade ex-dividend on July 19, 2023.

