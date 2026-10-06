Dividend stocks, bonus shares: Last chance to buy - check record date | Ratio, yield, other details

Dividend stocks, bonus issue: Shares of GTV Engineering, PH Capital Limited, and PTC India Limited will remain in focus during Tuesday’s trading session ahead of their record dates for bonus issue and dividend.

Dividend stocks, bonus shares record date A total of three companies have fixed Wednesday, October 7, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which effectively makes Tuesday as the last date to buy these companies’ stocks to qualify for the corporate action.

GTV Engineering bonus issue record date GTV Engineering has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1. Which means that the company will reward eligible investors with two shares for every fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The bonus shares will be issued only to investors who will be eligible for the corporate action.

The company’s board of directors has fixed Wednesday, October 7, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Investors must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the corporate action. Hence, Tuesday, October 6, effectively becomes the last day for investors to purchase the stock and qualify for the bonus share.

GTV Engineering share price trend Shares of GTV Engineering share price ended 1.96% higher at ₹69.30 per share on BSE on Monday. The stock has delivered 3.79% return in one month, and around 30% return in six months, and 20% return in 2026 so far.

PH Capital bonus issue PH Capital’s board of directors has approved bonus issues in the ratio of 10:1. Which means that eligible investors will get “Ten (10) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten only) each for every One (1) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of face value of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten only) each.”

The company has fixed Wednesday, October 8, as record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the corporate action. The stock closed 1.53% higher at ₹1355 per share on BSE on Monday. Its share price value has surged 128% in six months and around 648% in one year.

PTC India dividend, and annual yield The company has announced a 55% dividend for FY26. Its board of directors has approved a final dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The board has recommended a “Final dividend of 55%, ie Rs. 5.5 per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026, to the shareholders for their approval.”