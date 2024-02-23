Bosch has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 205.00 per equity share, Bharat Forge has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 2.50 per equity share

Dividend stocks: Shares of Bosch Ltd, National Aluminium Co. Ltd, Sun Tv Network Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Cantabil Retail India, Aegis Logistics Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, India Nippon Electricals Ltd, Career Point Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, Gretex Corporate Services Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Modison Ltd, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd, Nirlon Ltd, Sandesh Ltd, Saurashtra Cement Ltd, Taparia Tools Ltd, United Drilling Tools, Xchanging Solutions Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, and Remedium Lifecare Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on February 23 (Friday).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, shares buyback, and stock split for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 24 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 23.

Interim Dividend Bosch: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹205.00 per equity share.

Sun Tv Network: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share.

Bharat Forge: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share.

Cantabil Retail India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.40 per equity share.

Aegis Logistics: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

BLS International Services: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.

India Nippon Electricals: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹10.25 per equity share.

Career Point: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

Dynamatic Technologies: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share.

Gretex Corporate Services: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.30 per equity share.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹7.92 per equity share.

Modison: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.

Nicco Parks & Resorts: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.20 per equity share.

Nirlon: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹15.00 per equity share.

Sandesh: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share.

Taparia Tools: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹20.00 per equity share.

United Drilling Tools: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.60 per equity share.

Xchanging Solutions: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹15.00 per equity share.

Shares of the 21 companies will trade ex-dividend on Friday.

Shares Buyback Zydus Lifesciences: The company has declared buy back of shares.

Kaveri Seed Company: The company has declared buy back of shares.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences and Kaveri Seed Company will trade ex-buyback on Friday.

Stock Split Remedium Lifecare: The company has declared stock split from ₹5 per equity share to ₹1 per equity share.

Shares of Remedium Lifecare will trade ex-split on Friday.

