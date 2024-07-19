Dividend stocks: Bosch, Dabur, LIC, TCS among 36 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Abbott India had declared a final dividend of 410.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024. Tata Consultancy Services had declared an interim dividend of 10.00 per equity share

Published19 Jul 2024, 06:23 AM IST
Bajaj Electricals had declared a final dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.
Bajaj Electricals had declared a final dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Dividend stocks: Shares of Abbott India Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Gujarat Containers Ltd, Hitech Corporation Ltd, Icra Ltd, Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Mangalam Cement Ltd, PDS Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd, R.S.Software India Ltd, Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd, Shanthi Gears Ltd, Shree Digvijay Cement Co.Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Transport Corporation Of India Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Union Bank Of India , Zensar Technologies Ltd, and Zydus Wellness Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on July 19 (Friday).

The Board of Directors of these 36 companies had declared interim, special, and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

 

These companies had fixed July 19 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

Ex-dividend date

Shares of the 36 companies will trade ex-dividend on Friday (July 19).

Dividends

Abbott India: The company had declared a final dividend of 410.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Apcotex Industries: The company had declared a final dividend of 3.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Arvind Ltd: The company had declared a special dividend of 1.00 per equity share and a final dividend of 3.75 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

 

Bajaj Electricals: The company had declared a final dividend of 3.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Blue Star: The company had declared a final dividend of 7.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Bosch: The company had declared a final dividend of 170.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation: The company had declared a final dividend of 55.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.70 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Cummins India: The company had declared a final dividend of 20.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Dabur India: The company had declared a final dividend of 2.75 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

 

Delta Corp: The company had declared a final dividend of 1.25 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Dhanuka Agritech: The company had declared a final dividend of 6.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Graphite India: The company had declared a final dividend of 11.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Gujarat Containers: The company had declared a dividend of 1.50 per equity share.

Hitech Corporation: The company had declared a final dividend of 1.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Icra: The company had declared a final dividend of 100.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Indian Hume Pipe: The company had declared a final dividend of 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

JSW Infrastructure: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.55 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company had declared a final dividend of 2.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Life Insurance Corporation: The company had declared a final dividend of 6.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Lloyds Engineering Works: The company had declared a dividend of 0.20 per equity share.

Laxmi Organic Industries: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.60 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Mangalam Cement: The company had declared a final dividend of 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

PDS Ltd: The company had declared a final dividend of 3.15 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Precision Camshafts: The company had declared a final dividend of 1.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

R.S.Software India: The company had declared an interim dividend of 0.25 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit: The company had declared a final dividend of 2.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Shanthi Gears: The company had declared a final dividend of 2.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Shree Digvijay Cement: The company had declared a dividend of 3.00 per equity share.

Sumitomo Chemical India: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.90 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Transport Corporation Of India: The company had declared a final dividend of 2.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Tata Consultancy Services: The company had declared an interim dividend of 10.00 per equity share.

Tech Mahindra: The company had declared a final dividend of 28.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Union Bank Of India: The company had declared a final dividend of 3.60 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Zensar Technologies: The company had declared a final dividend of 7.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Zydus Wellness: The company had declared a final dividend of 5.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

