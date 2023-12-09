Dividend Stocks: BPCL, Hindustan Zinc, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list
Three state-owned majors will trade ex-dividend in the coming week. Several other shares will trade ex-split and ex-bonus next week, according to BSE.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of three major public-sector undertakings (PSUs) will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, December 11. Some other companies will also trade ex-split and ex-bonus, while some have announced a buy back of shares next week.
