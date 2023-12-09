Dividend Stocks: Shares of three major public-sector undertakings (PSUs) will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, December 11. Some other companies will also trade ex-split and ex-bonus, while some have announced a buy back of shares next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL): The PSU declared an interim dividend of ₹21. Shares will trade ex-dividend on December 12.

Hindustan Zinc: The PSU declared an interim dividend of ₹6. Shares will trade ex-dividend on December 14.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd: The PSU declared an final dividend of ₹3.7. Shares will trade ex-dividend on December 14.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week: Sudev Industries Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on December 11.

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on December 14.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 9:5. Shares will trade ex-bonus on December 12.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on December 12.

Sonata Software Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on December 12.

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders.

The following are the stocks that have declared a buy back of shares in the upcoming week: SIS Ltd will declare a buyback of shares of December 12, while Somany Ceramics Ltd will declare the same on December 15.

Other Corporation Action: Steel Exchange India Ltd: E.G.M on December 11

Robust Hotels Ltd: E.G.M on December 12

Fortune International Ltd: E.G.M on December 14

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on December 15

