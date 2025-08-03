Dividend Stocks: Britannia, Coal India, Hyundai Motor, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of major companies, including Britannia Industries, Coal India, Hyundai Motor Co., Berger Paints, IOCL, Mankind Pharma, and Kirloskar Industries, are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, 4 August 2025.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts itself to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means the shares do not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

As per the BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including a bonus issue.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 4 August 2025 Britannia Industries Ltd, Coromandel Agro Products & Oils Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd (Special dividend + Final dividend), Fairchem Organics Ltd, Gail (India) Ltd, Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd, Greenply Industries Ltd, KCP Ltd, KELTECH Energies Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, and Westlife Foodworld Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 5 August 2025 Aayush Wellness Ltd, Alembic Ltd, Automotive Axles Ltd, Indef Manufacturing Ltd, Benares Hotels Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, Century Enka Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Indag Rubber Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd,J.G.Chemicals Ltd,Prima Plastics Ltd,Share India Securities Ltd,Shreyans Industries Ltd, Shreyans Industries Ltd,Tips Music Ltd, andVA Tech Wabag Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 6 August 2025 Adf Foods Ltd, The Anup Engineering Ltd, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Coal India Ltd, DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd, Fermenta Biotech Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Grauer & Weil India Ltd, Hester Biosciences Ltd, Kirloskar Industries Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd, Mercury Laboratories Ltd, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, and Ramco Industries Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 7 August 2025 Avanti Feeds Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Chembond Chemicals Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Disa India Ltd, Esab India Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Lumax Industries Ltd, Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd, Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd, Nava Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, and Symphony Ltd.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week Murae Organisor Ltd: declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:10. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Thursday, 7 August 2025.

Nestle India Ltd: declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 8 August 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Other Corporate Action Cube Highways Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, 4 August 2025.

Indus Infra Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, 4 August 2025.

Nexus Select Trust: Income Distribution RITES on Monday, 4 August 2025.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on Tuesday, 5 August 2025.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT: Income Distribution RITES on Wednesday, 6 August 2025.

Davangere Sugar Company" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">Davangere Sugar Company Ltd: Rights Issue on Wednesday, 6 August 2025.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on Thursday, 7 August 2025.

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust: Income Distribution RITES on Friday, 8 August 2025.

POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Friday, 8 August 2025.

