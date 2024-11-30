Dividend stocks: Shares of major companies, such as Can Fin Homes, Indo Us Bio-Tech, Phoenix Township are scheduled to trade ex-dividend starting on Monday, December 2, 2024, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including stock splits, bonus issues and extraordinary general meetings (EGM), according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Stock trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, December 3, 2024:

Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.25.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, December 4, 2024:

Can Fin Homes Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹6.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Friday, December 6, 2024:

Phoenix Township Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.1.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on the shares held previously.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week: Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, December 3.

Consecutive Investment & Trading Company will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, December 6.

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, December 6.

A bonus issue is a corporate action where additional shares are given to existing shareholders. A company may decide to distribute additional shares as an alternative to dividends.

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Rajoo Engineers Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:3 on December 2.

Wipro Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 on December 3.

Consecutive Investment & Trading Company Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 on December 6.

Other corporate actions Autopal Industries Ltd: Resolution Plan -Suspension on December 2.

Gujarat Natural Resources Limited: Right issue of equity shares on December 3.

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd: Right issue of equity shares on December 3.

Sterling Powergensys Limited: Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 3.

Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd: EGM on December 4.

Mather & Platt Fire Systems Ltd: Resolution Plan -Suspension on December 4.

Oseaspre Consultants Ltd: EGM on December 5.

Disha Resources Ltd: EGM on December 6.

GRP Ltd: EGM on December 6.

Mahan Industries Ltd: Reduction of capital on December 6.

Neueon Towers Ltd: Resolution plan -suspension on December 6.

Rama Paper Mills Ltd: EGM on December 6.