Dividend Stocks: Century Textiles, Ingersoll-Rand, five other stocks to trade ex-dividend today- July 173 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:54 AM IST
A total of seven stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price gets adjusted for the next dividend payout.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd, Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd, Modison Ltd, Rane Brake Lining Ltd, and Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Monday as they will trade ex-dividend today.
