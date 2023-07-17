“We wish to further inform you that the board at its meeting held today has recommended a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share of face value of ₹10- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting shall be paid within the time stipulated by the Companies Act, 2013," said the company in an exchange filing.