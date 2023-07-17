Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: Century Textiles, Ingersoll-Rand, five other stocks to trade ex-dividend today- July 17

Dividend Stocks: Century Textiles, Ingersoll-Rand, five other stocks to trade ex-dividend today- July 17

3 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:54 AM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • A total of seven stocks will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price gets adjusted for the next dividend payout.

Shares of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd, Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd, Modison Ltd, Rane Brake Lining Ltd, and Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd will trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Shares of Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd, Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd, Modison Ltd, Rane Brake Lining Ltd, and Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd among others will be under investors’ radar on Monday as they will trade ex-dividend today.

Today, seven stocks will trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend stocks:

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 5. It will trade ex-dividend on July 17, 2023.

“Recommended a dividend of 5 per share of 10- each equivalent to 50% (fifty percent) on paid up equity share capital of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2023, as against 40% paid for the previous year. The dividend will be subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company," said the company in an exchange filing.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 20. It will trade ex-dividend on July 17, 2023.

“We wish to further inform you that the board at its meeting held today has recommended a final dividend of 20 per equity share of face value of 10- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, which is subject to approval of the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting shall be paid within the time stipulated by the Companies Act, 2013," said the company in an exchange filing.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 22. It will trade ex-dividend on July 17, 2023.

“The board of directors at their meeting held on 25 May 2023 inter alia, recommended dividend of 22 (220%) per equity share of the face value of 10 each for the financial year ended 31% March 2023 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said the company in an exchange filing.

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 0.10. It will trade ex-dividend on July 17, 2023.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 27th April, 2023 has recommended a final Dividend of 0.10 (i.e.10%) per equity share of 1- each for the financial year 2022 -23," said the company in an exchange filing.

Modison Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of Re 1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 17, 2023.

“The Board of Directors of the company at its Meeting held today i.e. May 25, 2023 have recommended a Dividend of 1 / per equity share i.e., 100% for the financial year ended 31st March 2023," said the company in an exchange filing.

Rane Brake Lining Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 25. It will trade ex-dividend on July 17, 2023.

“Recommended a dividend of 25- per equity share on 77,29,871 equity shares of 10- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2022-23, subject to approval of members at the ensuing 18th AGM of the Company. The dividend, if declared by the shareholders will be paid/dispatched on August 03, 2023 (Thursday) to the eligible shareholders," said the company in an exchange filing.

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of Re 1. It will trade ex-dividend on July 17, 2023.

"The board recommended the payment of dividends at the rate of 1 per equity share of 10 each of the Company, for the Financial Year 2022-2023 (10%) subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said the company in an exchange filing.

