Dividend stocks alert: Check Elecon Eng, ICICI Prudential, Mangalore Refinery record date - Amount, yield, history

Dividend stocks alert: Elecon Engineering Company, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) — are in focus as investors track their upcoming dividend payouts and record dates.

All three companies have fixed Wednesday, 21 October, as the record date for their respective dividends, according to available on NSE.

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Since Tuesday, 20 October, is a stock market holiday on account of Dussehra, Monday, 19 October, was the last trading session before the record date. Investors should check the applicable eligibility requirements and their holdings to determine whether they qualify for the payouts.

Elecon Engineering dividend 2026 details Elecon Engineering Company has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share for eligible shareholders, with Wednesday, 21 October set as the record date. The company had also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share for the financial year 2025-26, which was recorded in June 2026.

Dividend amount: ₹0.50 per share as the upcoming interim payout.

Dividend yield: Elecon Engineering's trailing dividend yield was approximately 0.33%, based on a share price of ₹460.70 on 19 October.

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Dividend history: Elecon Engineering has a track record of regular dividend payments. Its recent payouts include an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share in October 2025 and a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share in June 2025. The company also paid an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share in October 2024. Its latest interim payout follows the final dividend recommended for FY26.

ICICI Prudential dividend 2026 details ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has declared an interim dividend of ₹30 per equity share for FY27. The payout makes the asset management company one of the higher-value dividend announcements among the three stocks in focus.

Dividend amount: The company has announced an interim dividend of ₹30 per share.

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Dividend yield: The stock's trailing dividend yield was approximately 0.98%, based on a share price of ₹2,775.50 on Monday. The yield based solely on the latest ₹30 dividend would be approximately 1.08% at that share price.

Dividend history: ICICI Prudential AMC paid an interim dividend of ₹14.85 per share in January 2026 and a final dividend of ₹12.40 per share in June 2026. With the latest ₹30 interim dividend, its declared payouts for the period covered by the available dividend records total ₹57.25 per share since January 2026.

Mangalore Refinery dividend 2026 details Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a public sector oil refining company, has announced an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share, with October 21, 2026, set as the record date. The announcement follows its earlier interim dividend payout during the current calendar year.

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Dividend amount: The company declared ₹3 per share as the upcoming interim dividend.

Dividend yield: MRPL's trailing dividend yield was approximately 2.30%, based on a share price of ₹173.60 on Monday. Based solely on the latest ₹3 dividend, the indicative yield works out to around 1.73% at that price.

Dividend history: MRPL paid an interim dividend of ₹4 per share in March 2026. Before that, the company paid a final dividend of ₹2 per share in August 2024 and an interim dividend of ₹1 per share in February 2024. Its latest ₹3 interim dividend adds to its record of distributing cash to shareholders, although the frequency and amount of payouts have varied over the years.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.