Dividend Stocks: Cipla, Maruti Suzuki India, Vedanta, among others, to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

  • Dividend Stocks: Several companies, including HeroMoto Corp, Maruti Suzuki India, Divi's Laboratories, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Nikita Prasad
Published27 Jul 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Dividend Stocks: Stocks of several companies such as HeroMoto Corp and Indigo Paints will trade ex-dividend next week
Dividend Stocks: Stocks of several companies such as HeroMoto Corp and Indigo Paints will trade ex-dividend next week

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including UltraTech Cement, Cipla, DLF Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India, Coforge Ltd, Bata India, Vedanta, among others, will trade ex-dividend starting Monday, July 29. According to BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as buyback of shares and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, July 29, 2024:


Automotive Axles Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, Career Point, DB Corp, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Fairchem Organics Ltd, Hawkins Cookers Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Shreyans Industries Ltd.

 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, July 30, 2024:


Avanti Feeds Ltd, Banswara Syntex Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, BSL Ltd, Cravatex Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd,

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 07:52 PM IST
